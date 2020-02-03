The 7 Best Flower Delivery Services to Gift in Time for Valentine's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If there's one day you should give your significant other flowers, it's Valentine's Day. They're pretty, smell nice, and will look really good on your partner's nightstand. But what kind of Valentine's Day flowers should you get? Well, it depends on the delivery service.

Unfortunately, finding the best flower delivery service can be stressful. With thousands of companies to choose from, you want to find a company that will actually deliver on its promise. After all, nothing is worse than having your S.O. wait for their V-Day gift when it's late, right? Right.

So to help speed up that promise (and prevent decision fatigue), we've gathered some of the best online flower delivery services you can use for Valentine's Day. Because while you can (and should) get your partner flowers any day of the week, they will especially love receiving a bouquet of their favorite flowers on the most romantic day of the year.

The best flower delivery service for Valentine’s Day:

1. Urban Stems

The Maddie $125 SHOP IT UrbanStems

Urban Stems know their stuff. They not only source on-trend flowers from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms to create one-of-a-kind bouquets, they also deliver incredibly fast. If you live in NYC or Washington, DC, you can order same-day delivery so your loved one can receive beautiful flowers on V-Day (you know, just in case you forget).

2. The Bouqs Co.

Showstopper $64.00-$94.00 SHOP IT The Bouqs Co.

If you want to make your partner swoon, a flower arrangement from The Bouqs Co. might do the trick. Each bouquet is unique because they're individually designed by farmers across the country. Not only is this a more sustainable approach to giving flowers, but it helps local farmers stay in business—which is a win-win if you ask us.

3. Amazon

Rose Teddy Bear $26.99 SHOP IT Amazon

If you happen to find yourself in a pickle when it comes to finding flowers (it's okay, we've all been there), then you may want to use Amazon. Not only do they have unique bouquets to choose from, but you'll be able to get free shipping if you're a Prime member. What's not to love?

4. Farmgirl Flowers

XO $59.00 SHOP IT Farmgirl Flowers

If the company's name doesn't get you, its arrangements will. Farmgirl Flowers is cute AF. They design each bouquet by hand, source their flowers from local farmers, and do so "ethically and honestly." Plus, each arrangement is wrapped with reused burlap coffee bags from local roasters. Check out the Valentine's Day shop here. All of the bouquets are named from beloved romantic movies, if you needed another reason to shop here.

4. The Sill

Hoya Heart Plant $26 SHOP IT The Sill

If your S.O. isn't a flower person, you may want to go to The Sill and find them a little plant friend instead. Because plants last longer than flowers, you may even look at this as an investment in your relationship (love fern, anyone?). The great thing about The Sill is that they really know their stuff. While their prices might be on the higher end of your budget, every plant comes with care instructions and direct access to a team of houseplant experts. So basically, you'll have a team that's behind you and your partner every step of the way.

5. 1-800-Flowers

When you need a true reliable flower service company, look no further than 1-800-Flowers. They do same-day and next-day delivery, have affordable flower options, and provide other options like chocolate, teddy bears, and beyond.

6. ProFlowers

Sweet Thing Bouquet $58.00-$123.00 SHOP IT ProFlowers

If you're looking for a flower professional, then you must shop at ProFlowers. While you can order everything from flowers to chocolate to even health-conscious items, they also have a Florapedia section on their site, where you can look up and find the perfect flower you want to send to your loved one. And if for whatever reason, you need to make an adjustment to your order, their customer service is available 24 hours a day.

7. Bloomscape

Bromeliad Aechmea Pink $65.00 SHOP IT Bloomscape