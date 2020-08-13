The Best Crystal to Help You Find Balance, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We all need a little more zen in our lives, right? Right.

I think we can all agree that crystals are beautiful, and they can make a great addition to any windowsill. But they also carry a lot of energy within them, which is why you might actually benefit from using a specific crystal to help you find balance, based on your zodiac sign. Depending on how this time at home has been impacting you, there’s likely one that’ll help you feel more zen in your life.

As Mary Cole, an astrologer and tarot card reader, tells HelloGiggles, crystals also have a way of channeling positive energy into your life. “The vibrations they carry [and] emit are easily transferred to those who keep them closeby,” Cole says. “Our bodies are constantly absorbing the energy we surround ourselves with,” which is why having a few around—whether you tuck it under your pillow, set it on your desk, or keep it in your pocket—can be calming and surprisingly nice. And due to their energetic structure and makeup, she says, they all have unique uses.

To choose the best crystal for your life right now, turn to astrology, and read on for info about how quarantine has been impacting your zodiac sign, and which crystal you need, as a result.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Citrine

You’ve been pretty positive and proactive throughout quarantine, Cole says. But to continue on in that direction, perhaps with even more focus, you might want to add a little citrine to your life. “Citrine is a fantastic crystal for you because it contains strong, positive vibrations,” she says.

This crystal is known to aid in manifestation and meditation, which will come in handy when setting goals and getting things done. “Allow it to help you slow down and put your most important needs into perspective,” Cole says.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Agate

As a homebody, you’ve been enjoying staying inside during quarantine. The thing is, while relaxation is a great form of self-care, Cole says, as a Taurus, it’s easy for you to go overboard.

If you’ve been lying around, but want to get moving again, put a piece of agate on your desk as a reminder. “It will give you the energy to get up and add some diversity to your comfortable routine,” Cole says. “You'll find yourself wanting to be proactive and it will give you a joyful burst of creativity.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Carnelian

As a Gemini, you feel your best when tapping into your creative side, but throughout quarantine, you’ve been all over the place. You’ve been moving from one project to the next, Cole says, without giving any one thing your full attention.

To feel less scattered, turn to carnelian. “Carnelian not only enhances creative energy and positivity, but also implements follow-through,” she says. “This will help a Gemini tap into their highest potentials and focus on their next creative project.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Moonstone

Moonstone will be perfect for you throughout quarantine, as it’s a great crystal for those dealing with emotional ups and downs. This is always a concern for Cancer, since you tend to feel things deeply and take on the worries of those around you — especially right now.

“Moonstone is a great way to harness those emotions and use them in a way that is positive and self-serving,” Cole says. It’ll pull you out of the emotional pools you get stuck in, and help you find new, positive opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tibetan Quartz

As a Leo, you’ve likely checked out emotionally during quarantine, in favor of focusing on more light-hearted ventures, like posting the perfect Instagram photo. And while that’s okay, it’s also important to check back in with yourself from time to time, and acknowledge how you’re truly feeling.

This is where Tibetan quartz will come into play. “It is used to inspire spiritual growth while also containing protective properties,” Cole says. “It will provide a safe space for a Leo to investigate and address their true emotions, which they have likely been hiding during quarantine.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Amethyst

As a highly pragmatic sign, you’ve been using your time at home to tackle goals and check things off your to-do list. But be honest—are you officially feeling tired and overwhelmed? If so, give yourself a break with amethyst.

“Amethyst is a calming stone that increases intuition,” Cole says. “It’ll remind a Virgo that they don't have to be perfect and that calmness is not synonymous with laziness. It helps them trust their intuition and stops them from overthinking.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tiger’s Eye

You’re all about finding balance in life. But being a Libra also means you’re indecisive to a fault. Tiger’s Eye can help you feel more confident, and assure you when it’s okay to trust your gut, especially right now when the world feels so uncertain. As Cole says, “It will help you with simple decisions like, ‘Is it safe to go on a socially distant date?’”

Instead of weighing the pros and cons for days, to the point you’re exhausted, Tiger’s Eye will help you land on the right answer. “It also invites good luck,” she says, “hopefully showing you that the decisions you are making are the right ones.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Angelite

You’re known for being a mysterious sign; one who doesn’t open up easily. But this mystery doesn't exactly serve a Scorpio in quarantine, Cole says. Instead of being intriguing, it can leave you feeling misunderstood and alone—like you don’t have anyone to turn to who truly “gets you.”

That’s why Angelite, a crystal that promotes truthful, direct communication, is where it’s at. “It gives a Scorpio the awareness, security, and communication skills to ask for what they need and say what they really mean during this very fragile time,” Cole says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Aragonite

You feel like your best self when you’re free to travel and meet new people, which is why staying at home during quarantine has been tough, to say the least. “A Sagittarius is likely bouncing off the walls by now,” Cole says. But there is a crystal that can help you find some peace.

Aragonite harnesses patience, Cole says, and will help you feel less stir-crazy. It also increases reliability, which is never a bad thing for a sign that’s known to be a bit flaky. Incorporate it into your routine, and you might find that you’re less likely to miss work calls, or zone out during Zoom meetings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Peridot

As a highly competitive sign, you’ve spent all your time in quarantine trying to one-up everyone else, whether it’s by working the latest, going big with an exercise routine, or picking up the most hobbies.

Peridot is a crystal that gives off a compassionate vibe, Cole says, which could be really helpful in no longer comparing yourself to others—so you can finally take a deep breath, and give yourself a much-needed break.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Amethyst

As the humanitarian of the zodiac, quarantine has been positively overwhelming as you try to figure out ways to help others, and give back. While that’s important, what you need is a stone that’s calming, Cole says, so you can (finally) remember to take a moment to yourself.

“As the stone of contentment, it stops an Aquarius from spiraling into mental despair due to the uncertainty,” Cole says, so use it to your advantage. Remember: taking a break means you’ll be able to approach your charity work with a fresher mind, and actually get more done.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Fluorite

As a Pisces, you like to escape into dream worlds, especially when you're stressed. So that probably explains why you’ve been feeling out of it as a result of the pandemic. Instead of facing reality, you’ve been staring off into space, and not feeling quite like yourself.