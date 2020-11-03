The Best Item to Keep You Feeling Cozy This Winter, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Everyone has a different idea of the perfect cozy night: wrapping up in blankets and watching movies on the couch, grabbing a whisk and baking a seasonal treat, or popping open a bottle of wine and sipping a glass by the fire. But no matter what your idea of the coziest setting possible is, we can all agree on one thing: We've been spending way more nights in than usual, and that's only going to become more frequent this winter.