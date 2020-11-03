The Best Item to Keep You Feeling Cozy This Winter, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Everyone has a different idea of the perfect cozy night: wrapping up in blankets and watching movies on the couch, grabbing a whisk and baking a seasonal treat, or popping open a bottle of wine and sipping a glass by the fire. But no matter what your idea of the coziest setting possible is, we can all agree on one thing: We've been spending way more nights in than usual, and that's only going to become more frequent this winter.
So, with all of this extra time indoors, we've decided to amp up the cozy vibes at home, stat. We're talking endless candles to burn, essential oils to diffuse, fuzzy socks to slip on, and bubbles to fill baths. But every zodiac sign decompresses and feels all warm and fuzzy inside in different ways (cue the emotional music and fuzzy pajamas for me, a Cancer).
To help us create the most snug space possible, we tapped astrologist Lisa Stardust, who recommended the perfect cozy item for each zodiac sign. Prepare to let out a deep breath, decompress, and soak up all the cozy vibes this winter. You deserve it.
Aries (March 21st-April 19th)
During these stressful times, quick-tempered Aries needs calming environments to promote relaxed and even-keel vibes. "A faux-fur area rug will help keep Aries' toes warm and toasty like their passionate hearts throughout the cozy season," Stardust explains. Choose between 10 colors and three sizes for this rug that can also act as a chic chair cover.
Taurus (April 20th-May 20th)
As lovers of luxury and comfort, Tauruses will be content snuggling up with this ultra-soft blanket all winter. "Known to take cat naps and indulge in their lazier sentiments—due to their belief in resting hard after working hard—the Bull will enjoy being wrapped up in this blanket," Stardust says. Choose between 14 colors for this plush throw.
Gemini (May 21st-June 20th)
Geminis love to read, write, and socialize, so during quarantine, this armrest pillow is ideal for doing all of those activities from the comfort of their bed. "This is the perfect pillow to lend back support for Geminis while they're reading a book or FaceTiming with their pals from bed," Stardust explains.
Cancer (June 21st-July 22nd)
We all know Cancers love getting in their feels and hunkering down for cozy nights at home, but this Comfy Original Wearable Blanket takes the chill vibes to a whole new level. "This is the ideal uniform for the homebody Cancer to laze around the house in," Stardust says. "It’ll keep them warm and cozy (their favorite vibe) during the oncoming chillier months."
Leo (July 23rd-Aug. 22nd)
Leos love to command the spotlight, and that's exactly what these velvet pillows will do in whatever room they're placed in. "These jewel-toned velvet pillow covers are great for any regal Leo to assert their flamboyant style and add pizzazz to their home," Stardust says. Choose from 24 stunning shades and add a refreshing pop of color to a Leo's couch or bed, making it an even more appealing place to lie down for some R&R.
Virgo (Aug. 23rd-Sept. 22nd)
Who doesn't feel warm and cozy while sipping a cup of tea? Hard-working Virgos need an external signal to their mind to unwind, and a soothing mug of tea will do the trick. "A tea set is a perfect present for mercurial Virgo to unwind and relax," Stardust explains. "A sip of tea will not only keep them warm, but it will also reduce their stresses and anxiety."
Libra (Sept. 23rd-Oct. 22nd)
These slippers aren't just plush and soft (like robes for your feet)—they're also just flashy enough for Libras who admire beautiful things. "A haute pair of Instagram-worthy slippers will allow a Libra (who loves the good life) to not only show off their amazing slippers but also stay warm and snuggly during the upcoming cold months," Stardust says.
Scorpio (Oct. 23rd-Nov. 21st)
There's something nostalgic about lighting a candle—and it will instantly get meditative Scorpios in their feels. "A spicy seasonal candle will allow Scorpios to reminisce and feel warm on the inside," Stardust explains. This Homesick candle has scents of red currents, sugarplums, wild ivy, and winter rose, to name a few notes. Choose other festive scents like pumpkin picking, or snag your city's candle and feel at home even if you're away this holiday season.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22nd-Dec. 21st)
One of Sagittarius's favorite pastimes during quarantine is flipping through books, so an accessory that makes this hobby easier to do anywhere is ideal. "A Sag is known as the philosopher of the zodiac," Stardust explains. "This neck light is perfect for late-night reading in bed when they are researching their latest conspiracy theories."
Capricorn (Dec. 22nd-Jan. 19th)
Adding essential oil diffusers to your space comes with a slew of benefits, like relaxing your mind and body and improving your sleep. "An oil diffuser will help Capricorns destress and be more present," Stardust says. "It’ll also intoxicate their earthy sentiments." Hardworking Capricorns will feel more inclined to unwind when smelling these oils in their space.
Aquarius (Jan. 20th-Feb. 18th)
Known as adapters, Aquarians will feel at home in a bean bag that molds to their shape. "This bean bag is great for an Aquarius to sit in while casually chatting on the phone or for evenings when they have friends over for a low-key, cozy movie night," Stardust says.
Pisces (Feb. 19th-March 20th)
As a romantic with a desire to escape reality, lining your walls or curtains with twinkly lights will make you feel removed from the real world, Pisces. "A little shimmer will make Pisces comfier, as it will make them feel as though they are living in a real-life fairytale," Stardust says.
