The 9 Best Affordable Mattresses for Sleeping Well and Staying Thrifty

Best for side sleepers: Helix Midnight

Side sleepers need a mattress that has enough push back to keep the spine in a healthy posture while still alleviating stress from areas of the body that bear more weight, like the hips and shoulders. The Helix Midnight mattress accomplishes all of this for just $1,099 for a queen-size bed—a steal as far as hybrid mattresses are concerned. Constructed from a base of coils and topped with two thick layers of medium-firm foam, the Helix Midnight provides both the ample support and contouring pressure relief side sleepers need. Because of its superior ability to relieve pressure in the hips and shoulders, the Helix Midnight received an 8.5/10 from Mattress Advisor testers in this category—side sleepers can rest easy knowing they are getting all of the support they need. Plus, thanks to its hybrid design, the Helix Midnight leaves plenty of room for air to flow, helping you rest cool all night long.