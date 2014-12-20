This baby sloth is definitely challenging you to a staring contest

Has a favorite animal been chosen for 2014 yet? Because I’M voting for the sloth. In fact, I vote sloth for every year until the end of time, because sloths are the best. There’s something so innately cute and goofy and bizarre about them, that I just can’t get enough. Watch this baby girl sloth stare at you intently while she chows down on some food. She only breaks her gaze ONCE and it’s not even when she sneezes (that’s right —she didn’t even blink when she sneezed. That takes mad skillz right there).