In honor of Audrey Hepburn's birthday, her most memorable quotes

Born on May 4, 1929, in Brussels, Belgium, Audrey Hepburn was (and always will be) a beloved film icon. She’s known best for her roles in classic films like Roman Holiday, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and My Fair Lady. But she was more than a beautiful woman in a black dress, gazing into a jewelry store window. She was a ballet dancer, a humanitarian and an animal activist. In 1992, she was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She was also a fountain of inspiring wisdom and witticisms. So to celebrate her birthday and honor her memory, here are some of Audrey’s most memorable one-liners and life lessons.

“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says I AM POSSIBLE.”

Living is like tearing through a museum. Not until later do you really start absorbing what you saw, thinking about it, looking it up in a book, and remembering — because you can’t take it all in at once.

“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”

“I tried always to do better: saw always a little further. I tried to stretch myself.”

“On the one hand maybe I’ve remained infantile, while on the other I matured quickly, because at a young age I was very aware of suffering and fear.”

“Taking care of children has nothing to do with politics. I think perhaps with time, instead of there being a politicisation of humanitarian aid, there will be a humanisation of politics.”

“The best thing in life to hold onto is each other.”

“The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.”

I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it’s the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It’s probably the most important thing in a person.