Aubrey Plaza talks her absurd new film and why she's more Leslie Knope than April Ludgate

HelloGiggles (HG): You played a role in Lulu's colorful look, which was purposely set to contrast the muted background of the Eureka Inn where you filmed. How'd you create her aesthetic?

Aubrey Plaza (AP): Jim [Hosking] and I sent some images back and forth to each other of different movies [and] hairstyles and stuff. I had a vision in my mind that Lulu had fiery orange curly hair. I don't know why. So for the first time ever, I completely bleached and dyed my hair. I dyed it this orange, copper color, and then I had it pin curled every morning so that I could achieve that look. I felt like I wanted her to have a real romantic kind of vibe because I think, yes, she's trapped in this loveless marriage in this drab town, but she has other aspirations. She's an artist and appreciates beauty, so I wanted that to be physicalized. Overall, there was definitely a nod to the '80—the puffy sleeves and all that. But I don't think it's really set in any particular era. It's kind of its own world. I mean, I felt great in those outfits.