We Can Guess Your Zodiac Sign, Based on Your Dating Preferences
Are you a true romantic Pisces or are you a flirty fire sign?
We get it. Dating is hard. Luckily, the stars can help you understand your dating preferences and guide you toward finding the perfect match. But, before we dive into who and what you're looking for in love, let's start with the basics to comprehend your vibe.
Are you an impulsive fire sign (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) who jumps in right away? Are you an earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) who needs to receive golden tokens of appreciation? Maybe you're a sassy air sign (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) who wants to talk and text all night? Or, maybe you're a shy water sign (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) who blushes at the sight of their cute date? Take this quiz to find out.