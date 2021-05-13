Light Up Your Astrological Fire with These Zodiac Candles
Zodiac signs are a huge part of our identities, which is why many of us choose to show them off proudly. If you wear your heart on your sleeve like a sentimental Cancer, or you're a social butterfly like a chatty Gemini, own it! But if something like zodiac jewelry (which we're all for), is a little too front and center for you, embrace your zodiac sign with something more subtle, like zodiac candles.
Our homes should reflect exactly who we are, and our zodiac sign is a big piece of that puzzle. What better way to add a splash of astrological energy to your space than by lighting up a zodiac candle? LGBTQ+ and women-owned design shop Lockwood offers tons of beautiful candles, including these zodiac candles, customized for each sign.
We love the free spirited and funky aesthetic of these zodiac labels so much that we want to buy both the candles for our sun sign and rising sign, TBH. All 11 of these zodiac candles have the same scent: champagne, bourbon, and orange zest (which sounds like beach party vibes in a candle to us). They're eight fluid ounces and will burn for 60 hours.
Below, shop Lockwood's zodiac candles, and shop more Lockwood candles here.
As the first fire sign of the zodiac, the Aries zodiac candle has hot pink flames on its label. Light this up and channel your fiery energy.
Leos are warm, just like an orange and yellow sunset, making this label ideal.
To reflect this earth sign, the Virgo zodiac candle is decorated in lush leaves.
The Libra zodiac candle embraces the sign's love of beauty and romance with pink accents and a cursive font.
Capricorns are the most ambitious zodiac sign, so these rays leading to the clouds symbolize their ascension to the top of their game.
As the water bearer, it's a no-brainer that waves decorate your zodiac candle, Aquarius.
