Mercury Is Turning Direct—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Mercury, which has been retrograde since January 30th, turns direct on February 20th/21st in Aquarius. The post-retrograde shadow known as retroshade begins then and lasts until March 13th. Keep in mind that you've been dealing with the same story since January 15th, when Mercury first entered its pre-retrograde degrees. During this time, you will be asked to reevaluate and revise the story that began on January 15th, as Mercury gives you one last opportunity to see if you are headed in the right direction.

Below is your Mercury direct horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Your desire for intimacy will be met. However, it could be met with a tinge of coldness from friends or community members. Remember that you're the one with who you need to be with wholeheartedly. Be sure to thank yourself for being willing to hold space for yourself.

Taurus

Tensions from the last few weeks have reduced, giving you a release within your body. You'll feel a need for a sudden change of direction, no longer satisfied or comfortable with where you're at currently. You're wanting to break free of an outdated professional situation. Remind yourself that you have personal freedom.

Gemini

Be clear with yourself about what exactly you have time and space for at the moment, because you don't need the drama. If people come at you with their projections, then take a step back and let their frustrations sizzle out. Tread lightly before arguing back with those you love.

Cancer

You've been struggling to keep your finances afloat lately, which is why this is an ideal time to take a hard look at your credit card bills. Once you gain control over your credit card debt, then you'll be able to keep your head above water and spend accordingly.

Leo

You're realizing that all the feelings you thought you had for an ex over the past few weeks have been nothing more than superficial. You don't want to proceed with the flirtation any longer, but may convince yourself for one more late-night conversation with them for old-time's sake.

Virgo

Your life can use a major remodeling, particularly around the day-to-day activities. Although you're doing your best, you are finding that it's hard to add structure into the daily grind. Be aware that it'll take some time to get the ball rolling, but you'll be able to revamp your life.

Libra

Setting boundaries with those you care about is challenging, especially when you are not listening to your own rules. Be sure to create limits that you can adhere and stick to in order to ensure that none of you are being taken for granted in your partnerships and relationships.

Scorpio

Your inner world and home life is changing, which you aren't ready for. Take a step away from the drama that's begun to culminate from lack of movement and have a moment of peace to let yourself decide how to proceed. You can augment and revise more down the road.

Sagittarius

There has been a lot of chatter running wild in your social circle. Unfortunately, you are the main culprit behind spreading these rumors. It's time to own your part (without getting super defensive) in the gossip that's been spreading and acknowledge to your crew that you've helped to create drama.

Capricorn

Money issues have come to a head, making you reconsider recent investments. You'll be able to regain your losses from the past few weeks if you seek advice from a professional financial advisor or trusted friend who works in the industry. Ask them for insights about how to maximize your money.

Aquarius

You've been rocking a new look, which you're on the fence about. Odds are, it's time to revise your keen fashion sense and dye your hair back to your natural color. Getting back to basics will allow you to find the right vibe and ensemble that is best for you.

Pisces