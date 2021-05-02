Your Weekly Horoscope, May 2nd to 8th: Expect Emotional Hiccups to Escalate Relationship Matters

Venus, which is in Taurus, and Neptune, which is in Pisces, will bring out your sentimental side on the 2nd. Communication will also get more direct on the 2nd and 3rd of May. The Taurus sun and Saturn, which is in Aquarius, square off on May 3rd, bringing your insecurities to light. Stand strong and power through the energy.

Mercury enters Gemini on May 3rd, allowing you to talk and discuss your sentiments with ease. Venus and Pluto align on May 6th, intensifying romance matters. Venus and Jupiter square off before the planetary switch later in the day on the 8th, expanding your heart and love. Then Venus enters Gemini on May 8th, urging you to have a concise and definitive outlook on love and how you invest money.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

The stressful business matters you are experiencing are forcing you to make some personal and professional changes. Don't let your emotional frustration get the best of you as you deal with work endeavors and your boss. Try to take a step back and communicate your feelings instead.

Taurus

Your practical head may be in the clouds from last week's cosmic chaos. Make sure that you cement your footing this week and find a proper solution. This will allow you to find personal reprieve from the emotional setbacks that are currently holding you back from growing.

Gemini

This can be a trying time for you if you do not see the truth for what it is. Life can be complicated, full of drama, and uncertainty. This is why your sunny outlook on life can help heal and change old ways of thinking to create a positive reality.

Cancer

Your family and friends will ask you a million questions about your love life, work, relationships, and friendships which may border on inquisitive TMI. Before you overshare all the deets about your day-to-day existence and vibe, set boundaries with others and only answer the questions you want to this week.

Leo

In the event that your colleagues are stating that you're unshakable and irrational—why negate the impression? On the chance that this description is not totally relatable to you, figure out an approach to incorporate it into your personality. If they are giving you praise, then try to acknowledge it.

Virgo

Embrace your strength and stand up against those who aim to bring you down. Your bravery, humility, and kindness will help you to channel the energy of the collective and of yourself. Let love encompass your heart this week. It'll take you to new depths and emotional heights this week.

Libra

Your close friends and family may be willing to assist you in creating more order in your life. Although it will seem tedious and intrusive at first, it's actually a blessing in disguise. Delegate mundane tasks to give your schedule room to rest and chill, rather than working in overload.

Scorpio

You have nothing to prove to anyone, other than yourself. You know you are a beacon of love and the only opinion that matters is the way you feel about yourself. Don't let the naysayers stand in the way of you attaining personal happiness and success. You got this, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

You will find yourself pondering the direction of your career this week, allowing you to take your métier to a new level and direction. This will enhance your career goals and professional calling, if you are totally honest with yourself about what you want in the future and in life.

Capricorn

You come off as graceful to potential clients while networking with others. Therefore, you will have the chance to present and express conceptual and philosophical concepts to others that you work with. Be sure to stand firm in your findings and assessments to get your creative notions rolling and happening.

Aquarius

It's not that you're being stand-offish with others, but more so that you are focusing on yourself for a change. Working on evolving your core beliefs and sentiments will be hard at the beginning of the week, but as the days go by, you'll be able to transform.

Pisces