Your Weekly Horoscope, May 16th to 22nd: Uneasy Energy Will Expand Your Emotions to New Heights

This weekly horoscope isn't easy but brings a calm and chill vibe your way. The Taurus sun and Pluto, which is in Capricorn, galvanize each other on May 17th, heightening passions. Venus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Gemini on May 17th, making investments and love a fated sentiment.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Speaking your mind is amazing, as long as you're not hurting anyone in the process. Be careful not to step on anyone's toes to ensure that you can create a safe haven in which you can express yourself without unnecessary drama or hurt feelings from those you truly care about.

Taurus

Stop letting others dictate how you are supposed to feel about yourself. Change the narrative of feeling as though you are worthless in relation to how others are treating you. Stand in your autonomy knowing that you are enough and can make anything happen that you set your mind to.

Gemini

Work will hit a high this week, demanding all of your attention. Be open to new opportunities that are coming your way. This way you can totally create the professional landscape that you want and have been dreaming of. Prepare yourself to attain greatness in your career and public standing.

Cancer

Sacrificing yourself for your loved ones is how you normally go about matters of love. But, you're learning that you don't have to give your all to those you love. Cutting back attention by 50% will set the tone you want, creating an equilibrium in how much love you're receiving.

Leo

Friends are often a source of comfort. However, this week, you aren't finding much solace in these relationships. As a matter of fact, you're setting boundaries with your crew in an effort to maintain structure. There will be some resistance at first, but this is the best avenue for you.

Virgo

Work has been consuming your life, making it hard to get a moment's rest. Make sure that you take time out of your schedule for some healing and rest. Overworking can cause burnout if you don't take breaks, even for someone like you who is constantly burning the midnight oil.

Libra

Connect with a new hobby or take a class that sparks inspiration. This will engage your mind and playful spirit. Also, you will feel as though you're accomplishing a lot and educating yourself in the process. Allow your spirit and world to grow this week, from your own living room.

Scorpio

It's not that you are bored, rather you have a lot of extra time on your hands this week. This can lead to issues, being that you have a lot more energy to think about things and ruminate over matters. Occupy your time with a stress-free activity to decompress.

Sagittarius

You will feel like you're overextending yourself to make others happy and to adjust to their moods this week. The reality is that you don't want to argue anymore over issues that have been going on between you and your friends. Don't bottle up your emotions. Talk them out nicely.

Capricorn

Selling yourself short of what you want won't be helpful when trying to attain your goals. Rather than telling yourself that you can't get your desired outcome, change the way you phrase the incentive to yourself and manifest your intention. Don't say "I can't." Substitute that sentiment with "I can."

Aquarius

Lately, you've enjoyed surrounding yourself with artistic merriments and decadent comforts. Now, you're unwilling to wind the party down. The only issue is that you'll have to keep the enjoyment and joie de vivre going on a budget. Maintaining "the good life" is hard when you have bills to pay.

Pisces