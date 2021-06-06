Your Weekly Horoscope, June 6th to 12th: A Monsoon of Change Will Make You Reevaluate Your Goals

This weekly horoscope is energetically light but packed with a lot of change and intensity. The annual solar eclipse in Gemini occurs on June 10th, bringing goals and projects to the forefront of your minds and hearts.

The sun and Mercury retrograde link up in Gemini on June 10th, making it the best day of the planetary moonwalk. It's an ideal time to manifest and make dreams come true. Action planet Mars will enter Leo on June 11th, pushing you to run toward your passions and desires.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

There is a lot of gossip circulating in your squad about your intimate relationships. But who you hang out with is your business alone. If your crew needs a friendly reminder to mind their business, then so be it. Just add a smile to ensure they don't get defensive.

Taurus

Home is where your heart is. But, your spendthrift ways aren't allowing you to use your savings to decorate your dwelling in the manner you would like to. You don't have to go all high class with furniture and decor to make your home beautiful. Throw in some vintage options, too.

Gemini

Romance is in the air, but it comes with a catch. Before falling head over heels in love with a stranger or rushing a commitment, make sure that you get to know who they are first and set boundaries so you don't lose your voice. Then, move forward with them if you wish.

Cancer

Use a few of your hard-earned, saved dollars to do something nice for yourself. Be sure to treat yourself to a lovely gift. You've worked hard and now you should indulge in self-care or a new piece of clothing. Your self-generosity will make you feel special and confident.

Leo

You're not one to hold a grudge. But, your BFF hasn't been acting nice and you've been arguing with them. Accept the olive branch being offered by your bestie. After all, you're going to make up with your pal sooner than later. Better do it ASAP to avoid the drama.

Virgo

It's time that you get clear about what you want from relationships. Stop the ambivalence and be direct about your needs. Once you do that, you'll be able to make moves in committing or not aligning with the person you've been agonizing over for months and weeks (or even years).

Libra

Doing the right thing isn't hard for an honest person like you. But, you may be acting shady in the work that you do. Be careful not to go behind your colleague's back with a potential project and act in a direct manner to avoid issues with them this week.

Scorpio

The competition for a promotion at work is stiff. However, you have something extra special that no one else has: determination and talent. This will push you to the top of the list for a raise or professional advancement when it comes time for your boss to make their decisions.

Sagittarius

It's not that you're avoiding confrontation at the moment—you just aren't in the mood to argue. There are better ways for you to assert your energy than fighting for a lost cause. Put the focus into other pursuits than focusing on negatives in relationships. This will change your mindset.

Capricorn

You're quite the busy bee this week. However, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't lose track of putting yourself first. Prioritize your needs and implement self-care ASAP no matter what. It's time for you to accept that you're the most important person in your life. Everyone else's needs come second.

Aquarius

Finding true love is hard for some, but you're able to connect with someone who has the capacity to care for you unconditionally. With the right amount of work and an open heart, you can commit to your one and only this year without hesitation or deepen the existing relationship.

Pisces