Your Weekly Horoscope, June 27th to July 3rd: A Titan of Passion Will Affect Your Desires

Mars opposes Saturn, which is retrograde in Aquarius, on July 1st. This will create friction with those who aim to hold you back. Mars squares Uranus, which is in Taurus, on July 3rd. You want to win now, no matter what the commentary from the naysayers is. Listen to your heart, not others.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Who you are now it's not who you were years ago. Your views are changing and have changed throughout the years. Keep up with the progress, even if people don't understand the path you're on. What matters is how you feel about yourself and the way you're living your life.

Taurus

There is a lot of talk surfacing around the office about who will get the upcoming promotion. This is your lean-in moment. Don't be shy. Express your desire to lead the team and to elevate your career. Speaking up about your professional desires will only help you evolve.

Gemini

Curiosity often kills the cat. However, this week, you can't help yourself from getting the tea over every matter at hand. The caveat is that you may wind up making a mountain out of a molehill. Don't react until you find out the total truth.

Cancer

Money comes and money goes from your bank account. The lesson that you're learning is to spend carefully and not frivolously. That may be hard with all the fun festivities you will be partaking in this week with friends. But, you can save some cash if you budget yourself properly.

Leo

Although you love being in the limelight, taking a step out of the spotlight is crucial this week. Instead of taking endless selfies of yourself on social media, take a step back and smell the roses. There is more to life than you know. Enjoy the moments of summer.

Virgo

What are your goals? It's time to snap out of your daydream and wake up to deal with the harsh realities of life. Take stock of what you want to achieve. Make a list of the intentions you want to manifest to ensure they can become real. You got this!

Libra

Your friends are always there for you, which has been a big source of comfort during your times of need. However, you haven't been there for those in their social circle as much as you would have liked to. That is why this week is crucial in reconnecting with friends.

Scorpio

People are always going to talk about things that don't concern them. But, it doesn't mean that they don't have your best interests at heart. Even though they're gossiping behind your back, they are doing it only to understand how to help you live your best life.

Sagittarius

You're an exhibitionist by nature. And, you would never change that about yourself. The caveat is that you're wanting some privacy, which may be hard for others to understand. Don't be afraid to set a boundary with them. Always put your needs first, even if people don't understand why.

Capricorn

You're giving your all to make your relationship work. Remember, that it takes two to tango. Your partner must give as much as you are. If they are not, then it's time to discuss the future of the relationship. Make sure the relationship is on equal footing this week.

Aquarius

It's time for you to heal, Aquarius. The first six months of 2021 have been long and lots has happened in your personal world. Now more than ever, you need to mend your heart and care for yourself. Give yourself a big hug and a lot of love this week.

Pisces