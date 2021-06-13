Your Weekly Horoscope, June 13th to 19th: A Sudden Detour Will Force You to Reevaluate Your Friendships

Saturn, which is retrograde in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus on June 14th for the second out of three times this year (the first square was on February 17th and the third one will be December 24th). You'll begin to fight against the constraints that hold you back again, until you tear down the wall.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

You're totally annoyed and irritated with your friends, boss, colleagues, and family. It doesn't matter what they did or what you did. The point is that there are a lot of hurt feelings that are making you act out in a mean way. But be careful and don't bite the hand that feeds you.

Taurus

Not everyone is evolving at the same pace as you, which is causing tension with others. As long as you're doing the work to transform and become the best version of yourself, then that's all that matters. Your friends are stuck, you're not. Hence the deep-seated reason for the tension.

Gemini

Letting go of the past is hard, especially when you are aligned with memories at the moment and feeling sentimental. You don't have to forget, but you should stay present to ensure that you're in the moment and not living in the good old days that no longer exist anymore.

Cancer

Your friends have been a lot lately. In fact, they have been quite extra. Taking a step back from your friendships won't be easy, because they are your family, but it's important for your emotional well-being. Once you slow your roll with your squad, you'll be able to evaluate these relationships.

Leo

Your home life could use a little more attention than usual. Minor redecorating, connecting with family and old friends, and sprucing up your garden is key this week. Give personal matters more TLC to ensure that you are having a glorious time. This will give you a moment to reboot.

Virgo

Instead of focusing on your significant other or crush, take some of the power you are giving them and give it back to you. When you stop giving them a lot of energy, you will begin to feel freer than ever and allow yourself to not have anyone in control over you.

Libra

Money matters are at the forefront of your mind. The lack of cash in your bank account is making you feel stressed at the moment and wanting to find new ways to make money. Give yourself time to make plans, changes, and a budget. Things will get better in time.

Scorpio

Your relationship is more erratic than ever, which means that there is a lot of excitement and drama happening in your situationship. Instead of fighting against the current flow of energy and roller coaster ride which has now become your love life, enjoy the ride and work with the energy instead.

Sagittarius

You are struggling with organizing your life, which means that you're organizing your daily routine. This will require a lot of work and time, as you have been all over the place. Now, you can take control of your life, as well as other necessary areas that are very important.

Capricorn

You are a hard worker and an innovator. But, that doesn't mean your style should be copied by competitors. If others try to plagiarize your vibe, don't write a comment on social media. Odds are that it will be known and you won't have to worry about calling them out.

Aquarius

Shake-ups at work are making you feel as though you can't find your professional footing. Before you allow yourself to have a complete meltdown at the office, take a breath of fresh air and remember that this drama will pass. Your career is in good standing. Stop doubting yourself.

Pisces