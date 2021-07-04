Your Weekly Horoscope, July 4th to 10th: An Explosion of Emotions Will Provide Relief

Mercury, which is in Gemini, squares off with Neptune, which is in Pisces, on July 6, adding confusion to your emotions. This energy hits a high in the evening when Venus opposes Saturn, which is retrograde in Aquarius, making you feel unseen by others. Your confidence gets a boost on July 8, when Venus and Uranus align, giving you a zest of passion. The new moon in Cancer occurs on July 9, heightening your emotions and intuition.

Below is your weekly horoscope from July 4th to July 10th. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Before you assert yourself and pop off on those you care about, take a step back and express the sentiment that you want to be known. Instead of activating your temper, choose kindness. Lead with your heart instead of your desirous passions to create a calm and chill atmosphere with others.

Taurus

The gossip never ends within your squad. But, it has nothing to do with you. You're finding that your friends drag you into their messes, and you are tired of it. Tell them how you feel and set limits with them to create a better dynamic between all of you.

Gemini

Let's be real, you tend to take on the workload of two people at once, which can put your brain into overload. Your bank account isn't reflecting all of the work that you're doing. That is why it's time to be smart and ask for more money for better projects.

Cancer

You may feel as though your friendship circle is getting smaller by the day. The truth is that it is not. However, you have not seen your friends in a while, which is why it's important to make time to connect with them this week. You'll be grateful you did.

Leo

The role you take on in the professional realm of your life is changing and evolving. You may find yourself feeling as though you're lost in the shuffle as a result. Don't let yourself get lost in the new opportunities coming your way. Embrace them with open arms this week.

Virgo

Work may be at the forefront of your mind, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to cut loose a few days this week. You should always prioritize yourself and do whatever it takes to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Then, you can have the best of both worlds.

Libra

You will be given a life-changing opportunity in the professional realm of your world. Before you second-guess your once-in-a-lifetime moment to attain your dreams, consider taking it on to ensure that you can succeed. You've worked hard and deserved this chance. Don't pass it up!

Scorpio

A lot of things that you've been hearing from your friends aren't adding up and making you question their intentions. The truth is stranger than you know, which is what you will come to see when you find out that they aren't deceiving you but that you are doubting their feelings.

Sagittarius

A lot of tea is spilling out about your crush or S.O. This means that their personal business is coming to light. It'll be a wake-up call for you. You'll find out that the doubts you had are unfounded, which means that you've been projecting your issues and emotions onto them.

Capricorn

It may be hard for you to get your personal affairs and daily routine in order to make time for your one-on-one relationships. Take a day off and connect with those you care about. After all, you owe yourself some time to have fun with those who you're close with.

Aquarius

It's not that you want chaos to ensue within your social circle, but you want everyone to know that there are members who are shady. But you don't have to call them out and put others on blast. Don't be the puppeteer orchestrating the drama with others. Stay in your lane.

Pisces