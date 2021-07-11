Your Weekly Horoscope, July 11th to 17th: A Boulder of Intense Emotions Can Create Drama

This weekly horoscope starts on a high, but then gets intense over the weekend. Be calm and relax to avoid drama. Mercury enters Cancer on July 11th, making all communication more emotional and tender. Mercury and Jupiter, which is retrograde in Pisces, connect on July 12th. This aspect will expand your horizons and beliefs. The world will seem bigger and brighter.

Venus and Mars unite in Leo on July 13th, opening your heart up to romance. The Cancer sun and Neptune, which is retrograde in Pisces, link up on July 15th. This will bring a deeply sentimental and emotional vibe to the day. The Cancer sun and Pluto, which is in Capricorn, oppose each other on July 17th, adding power struggles to your life as you defend your ego when faced with confrontations.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Your bank account may have recently taken an unexpected hit. Time to get thrifty this week and plan out your budget carefully. Bring leftovers for lunch instead of heading out with coworkers. And if you want to go out with friends, head to a divey bar over the weekend to save some cash.

Taurus

Don't be afraid to be direct and concise with others this week. However, you must ignite your charm in an effort to save yourself from unnecessary arguments. Remember, life is one big balancing act. You must use your gentle nature and charisma to be the ringmaster in balancing different personalities.

Gemini

It's important for you to start saving your cash. We know you like to spend on a whim, but being careful with your finances will ensure you have money to spend on things that you need. Investing wisely in items will be beneficial, as you'll be happy with your purchases.

Cancer

Power struggles with your colleagues may force you to hide under the sand for a bit. However, you have the opportunity to transform professional unions through your persistent care for others. Just don't use your claws to hold onto the past! Let go and crab-crawl on over to the future.

Leo

Love now inspires you to take great risks. It's time to take the leap of faith into the unknown and create your ideal version of romance in the world. Although you're feeling uncertain about how to proceed, it's imperative that you give yourself freely (curbing any drama!) to your partner.

Virgo

Romance feels extra magical this week. Be on the lookout for a chance encounter with a mysterious stranger or the deepening of a current relationship. It is likely that your partner or crush will open up and share a new side of themselves with you, bringing you two closer together.

Libra

Work projects seem endless, making you in desperate need of R&R. Spend the weekend relaxing and don't stay up too late to ensure that you can remain productive throughout the day. Having a routine or schedule will wind up lessening your load and the kind of work you take on.

Scorpio

It's never too late to say you are sorry, even if you are on the fence about the impact of your actions. Owning your part in a situation will make you accountable, which is all that your friend wants when they confront you about recent matters that have upset them.

Sagittarius

Take some time to get back in touch with your desires and needs. Pampering yourself is recommended. You know how to turn inward, but it's very important to stay connected to your physical body while you navigate through healing your heart and spirit while searching for purpose within yourself.

Capricorn

Known for both your frugality and helpful nature, an acquaintance who notices your full wallet might ask for a loan. Declining the request gently is in your best interest, as your buddy is unlikely to pay you back in a timely manner. Focus on your needs first right now.

Aquarius

Commit to an exciting passion project this week that will keep you occupied over the next few days. It doesn't have to be something saucy! Cooking a new dish that requires time and focus will help occupy your hands and mind, setting you free from concerning yourself with outside chatter.

Pisces