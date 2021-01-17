Your Weekly Horoscope, January 17th to 23rd: A Tsunami of Chaotic Energy Is Heading Your Way.

This weekly horoscope is cosmically tumultuous. Be kind to yourself and others to get by with ease this week. Jupiter, which is in Aquarius, and Uranus, which is in Taurus, square off on January 17th. You can expect major rebellions in the world and in your personal life.

The sun enters Aquarius on January 19th, starting a new 30-day cycle around transformation. Mars and Uranus connect in Taurus on January 20th (Inauguration Day), making you want to embrace a new vibe. Also, Mercury, which is in Aquarius, connects with the Nodes of Destiny on the 20th, making the events of the day destined to be.

Mars and Jupiter share a fraught aspect on the 23rd, creating drama and annoyances. Luckily, Venus, which is in Capricorn, links up with Neptune, which is in Pisces, on the 23rd, mending wounds from earlier in the day. The sun and Saturn join forces in Aquarius on the 23rd, limiting your ability to shine on.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

You've been stressing hard over money, which is causing you to have major anxieties all week. Don't worry! Money is on its way. The less you think about it, the faster it comes. And, it will in unexpected ways. Try to have peace of mind, and your wallet will expand.

Taurus

The scope of your work is evolving, allowing you to change the course of your destiny. You will be able to take on different opportunities and projects. This means that you'll be making professional waves, which will change the course of your life and bank account for years to come.

Gemini

Don't go chasing waterfalls. Wrong choices have consequences and actions have repercussions. Remember that before you take on matters and situations that are over your head and out of your league, your dreams can and will come true when the time is right. Have a little more faith in life.

Cancer

It's important for you to get your finances under control. Before you purchase a new expensive gift for yourself and blow all of your savings frivolously, try to keep some of your money for another rainy day. Listen to the advice and wisdom your parents taught you in your youth.

Leo

Setting boundaries with your close friends and intimate partners is something you are great at. But, the boundaries are one-sided. This week, you'll be the one in need of limits as you will push them for information and answers—most of which they don't want to share now.

Virgo

It's time for you to take a walk on the wild side, Virgo. You're wanting to veer from the norm and embrace your eccentricities. Don't be shy and hide your inner self. Your crew will accept you no matter what. They want to see the real you because they genuinely care.

Libra

Finding structure in your daily routine is harder than ever. Instead of waking up for work Zoom meetings, you are wanting to sleep in. Give yourself a break from your late-night FaceTime chats with friends, sleep more, and hit the snooze button only once before you wake up.

Scorpio

Finding comfort will be hard for you this week, which is why you need to find a moment to decompress every day. Take a hot healing bath to escape mundane stresses followed by sipping on a cup of herbal tea while you watch Netflix. This will help you escape the seasonal winter blues.

Sagittarius

You are hearing salty news about a member of your crew that you're having a hard time believing. Question the rumor and challenge the gossip. If you do that, then you may find out that your intuition is correct. Don't believe everything you hear from people you barely know IRL.

Capricorn

Not only are you very sensitive to the needs of others, but you're also super grounded. This means that you will always have everyone's back that you work with, even if they don't always have yours. Keep this in mind when the going gets tough this week.

Aquarius

Romance is blossoming around you. But, be careful: You may want love so much that you are overlooking the red flags in your budding relationship. It is time for you to stand your ground to make sure that you are seeing things in your situationship for how and what they really are.

Pisces