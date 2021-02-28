Your Weekly Horoscope, February 28th to March 6th: A Tidal Wave of Change Will Help You Grow

It's time for a change! Luckily, this weekly horoscope offers you the chance to evolve and grow. Mars enters Gemini on March 3rd, allowing you to speak your mind and take action around putting your dreams into motion.

Venus, which is in Pisces, connects with Uranus, which is in Taurus. This celestial alignment will help you embrace a different and unique approach to love. Mercury and Jupiter link up in Aquarius on March 4th, expanding your mind and understanding of matters. The Pisces sun squares off with the Nodes of Destiny on March 5th, pushing you to make major decisions that will change your life forever.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

You're releasing some serious emotions and learning to live your truest and best life. As you begin to realize and actualize the dreams that you once thought you wanted, you will find that they align with who you are today. Therefore, it's time to make new goals and set intentions.

Taurus

Ch-ch-ch-ch changes are headed your way, forcing your energy to feel a bit off-balanced. Your fundamental beliefs are shifting right now, mostly due to a newfound understanding of your emotions, motivations, and desires. Don't run away from the inevitable. Allow yourself the chance to grow and transform this week.

Gemini

Listen before you react to conflicts at work. Be professional when issues arise with coworkers and upper management. Use your amazing problem-solving skills this week to get through tough issues within interpersonal relationships. Be less impulsive and more thoughtful in order to navigate through the energies at play.

Cancer

You are taking a more passive approach when it comes to expressing your needs. Instead of using your voice, you're hoping that your friends, colleagues, and family members can understand your feelings on an intuitive level. Chances are that they cannot. Give everyone a few hints as to what is going on internally.

Leo

An acquaintance may ask you for a favor, which you are hesitant in doing. The reason why is that you don't want to give 100 percent care to someone who hasn't proven their loyalty to you. Don't be over generous to those who aren't deserving, save it for those who are.

Virgo

You're giving your all to love now, but not receiving the same in return. Ask yourself if your feelings and actions are being reciprocated by those you care about. Then, you can see if it's worth standing up for yourself and expressing your needs or moving on from the situation.

Libra

You're giving all of your energy to pursuing higher-minded beliefs and ideology. Embracing a new philosophy won't be hard, but you are not willing to leave your old sentiments behind in the dust. Find a way to intertwine both in your life. You'll find peace of mind this way.

Scorpio

Setting boundaries is important. But, keeping them intact can be hard when you want to help others out. Before you extend your kindness to your friends and family, ask yourself if you feel this will add structure to these relationships (and vice versa). Don't let anyone cross any lines.

Sagittarius

Relationships can be hard and often complicated. This week, you are finding that it's difficult to maintain the stamina and attention that your partnership needs. Before snapping at your crush/S.O., take a step back to decide if it's worth the drama. Have a loving and gentle conversation instead of arguing.

Capricorn

There is a lot of gossip permeating your orbit at the moment. Before you take part in spreading the rumors or inserting your opinion into matters, think about whether or not you want to be part of the messy drama. Odds are, you do not. Don't engage.

Aquarius

You will be tempted to buy yourself a nice treat for all your recent hard efforts at work. Before you swipe your credit card, think about whether or not the purchase is necessary. You may opt to make a simpler and smarter present for yourself that doesn't break the bank.

Pisces