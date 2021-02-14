Your Weekly Horoscope, February 14th to 20th: A Fated Change Will Force You to Expand Your Beliefs

For this weekly horoscope, Mercury retrograde and Jupiter align in Aquarius on February 14th, resulting in an expansion of your mind and beliefs. Venus, which is in Aquarius, links up with the Nodes of Destiny on the 15th. This will make relationships take on a fated sense of connection.

Saturn, which is in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus, which is in Taurus, on February 17th. This is the first of three times these two planets share this fraught energy. The other two dates are June 14th and December 24th. During this time, you will try to change the ways you're defined and embrace your true self.

The sun enters Pisces on February 18th, bringing intuition and dreams to reality. Venus and Mars, which is in Taurus, square off on February 19th and intensify romantic matters. February 20th brings the end to Mercury's retrograde journey that began on January 30th in Aquarius. Communication mishaps and technical meltdowns will finally clear up then.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Friendships and relationships can be complex at times. This weekly horoscope is no exception. Standing up to members of your squad that haven't been nice to you lately is important to do, especially when you're not being seen or supported by them. You'll get closer after you discuss matters with them.

Taurus

A fortuitous opportunity presents itself giving you the chance to partner up with a coworker on a profitable project. Be careful to outline the partnership through a contract. It'll save you time and money in the end, instead of having to argue over who gets what when Mercury turns direct.

Gemini

Your intellectual nature often motivates you to logically assess work and financial matters. However, this week leaves you feeling lost in the shuffle, as your pristine crystal clear judgement is now foggy. Give yourself a few days to regain clarity on all situations in your life. Then, you'll make decisions.

Cancer

A friend will ask for a loan this week. You feel uncomfortable declining their request so you have chosen to avoid the situation entirely. What happens next is that tension builds between you both. Be direct with them. You don't have to appease them if you don't have the money.

Leo

Work is getting in the way of your relationship and your relationship is creating problems at work. Yes, it is that kind of week where you need to run away from all of your responsibilities and relationships. The good news is that the intense vibes will finally subside by Saturday.

Virgo

Take a few moments to chill from your super busy week. If you let yourself have a day of calm (after work, of course) you will be able to lessen stresses and anxieties. Not only that, but you'll have an easy breezy mindset when it comes to completing mundane errands.

Libra

It's imperative that you set boundaries with former loves and old friends. They are going to push you to make decisions that you may not be on board with. Stand your ground and tell them politely to not interfere with your life. These are all of your decisions to make.

Scorpio

Trouble may be brewing on the home front. In order to avoid the negative ramifications of past situations that are headed your way, it's advisable to be upfront with your friends and family. This will help you gain their support as allies, rather than having them act out against you.

Sagittarius

Aren't you the busy bee this week? There are so many errands, tasks, and projects that need to be taken care of without much time to do it. If you can't get everything done, you shouldn't sweat it. Give yourself the freedom to do whatever you can without any stress.

Capricorn

The objective of this week is to bring you out of the red and into the green. With the right resourcing and planning, all of this is possible. You just have to avoid the temptation to splurge on high-priced items that you've been wanting to purchase for some time.

Aquarius

There may be a few unforeseen household repairs that need to happen this week. Don't skip corners when doing the renovations. Try to take care of them right away and with a lot of care to avoid having situations come back again. It'll save you big in the end.

Pisces