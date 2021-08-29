Your Weekly Horoscope, August 29th to September 4th: A Crossroad of Decisions Will Force a Life Change

For this week's horoscopes, fate and destiny are the major themes going on. You are given a choice to cross different paths, without a lot of information. Therefore, you'll have to trust your instincts and make gut decisions.

Mercury connects with the Nodes of Destiny on September 3rd, making the connections you encounter feel fated. Mercury and Saturn, which are retrograde in Aquarius, link up on September 4th and add directness to those you align with.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Do you have half-finished projects that have been clawing at the back of your mind? This week's energy has your determination turned up a notch, making it a great moment to finally get the job done—as long as you give yourself the space and time to complete the tasks.

Taurus

You are invited to co-exist with your friends and community this week. Sometimes you need permission to be unfocused and just chill out. You should give yourself that permission right now. Enjoy the fruits of your hard and vigorous labor. Find folks that you can feel comfortable with and relax.

Gemini

Don't be afraid to ask for more money from your boss or a new client. You are the hardest working bee and worth every penny (plus much more!). The higher you set the price for your work, the more it will be valued by others. Plus, your confidence will heighten.

Cancer

Your sentiments and emotions are building up within, longing for a release. This might cause you to have anxiety or internal discomfort, and you're trying to keep your feelings from gushing out. Find a healthy way to release this tension, be it physical, mental, or emotional.

Leo

You have the drive and focus when it comes to your status and career. But, don't burn bridges along the way! Be patient and kind to colleagues, as a solid network can help you achieve goals that seem impossible. With your creativity and heart of gold, there's nothing you can't do.

Virgo

It's a great chance for you to ask your boss for time off. Chances are that they will grant you time away from work, as you've been working hard and burning the midnight oil. Use this time as a chance to really rest and recharge your batteries. You deserve it!

Libra

Facing your own doubt will also allow you to break through the creative barriers you feel now. If you let go of the insecurities, doubts, and fears that you have within yourself, you'll be able to reach new artistic heights. Stop thinking and start working towards making a great masterpiece.

Scorpio

You may find that the ideal job is just a click away, from a coworker or a networking connection. However, don't have your expectations too high, as you may find that you were passing by on jobs that are perfect for you. Try to keep an open mind.

Sagittarius

The focus of your career is about to shift into something you had once thought was impossible. Perhaps an old opportunity or job is making its way back to you at the moment. Or, you're changing your professional incentives. It's a perfect week to make the growth that you want.

Capricorn

Lovely connections at work can make you feel at peace with where you're at, which can be thwarted by some unfavorable news. Take notice of the ways you actively choose to correct your issues, with love. Allow your work friends to help pull you out of your mental rut now.

Aquarius

Have you felt more emboldened and outspoken, lately? Your attention has been brought to the power that you wield, and your influence over others. This week, you will be invited to look into ways that you can use that power for your own economic advancement, moving toward greater financial freedom.

Pisces