Your Weekly Horoscope, April 25th to May 1st: A Shift in Perspective Will Help You Reevaluate Your Past

This weekly horoscope will awaken you to your truest self by allowing you to see the path you wish to go down to create a bright future. Venus, which is in Taurus, and Saturn, which is in Aquarius, share a fraught aspect, which will make you feel a bit insecure. Give yourself more TLC on the 25th to ensure that these feelings do not persist throughout the day.

Mercury and Uranus also link up in Taurus on April 25th, right after Mercury and Saturn square off. These tense energies will lend you a new perspective on old situations and offer structure as you sort through your feels. The supermoon in Scorpio occurs on the 26th, urging you to change. This sentiment is put into action by Pluto's retrograde in Capricorn, which begins on April 27th and lasts until October 6th.

Mercury and Neptune, which is in Pisces, harmonize on the 29th, inspiring you to embrace your artistry and creative minds. Then finally, the sun and Uranus in Taurus connect on April 30th, allowing you to take a walk on the wild side.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

It's okay to splurge a bit on yourself this week, as long as you don't overdo it and max out your credit cards. Don't go overboard while you're in your well-deserved bliss. Instead, give and receive to what's realistically within your means. Keep the receipts in case you change your mind.

Taurus

The ability to live the freedom-loving life you crave might be put to the test this week, causing some anxieties to peak. This is just a moment in time, though, so it too shall pass. You'll be back to your structured self in no time. But, try to enjoy the exciting ride while it lasts.

Gemini

Another week has gone by in which you need to uphold the boundaries that you want to set with others. The person who's being taken advantage of is you—which is all the more reason for you to push back with limits and let people know their place or role with you.

Cancer

The intensity and drama in your interpersonal relationships have hit a high, making it nearly unbearable to proceed. The silver lining is that you now have the opportunity to start fresh with others and let go of past resentments. This week can heal your relationships if you are ready to.

Leo

Although you usually assert yourself when upset, this week you're opting to take a more passive role. When situations at work reach an intense high, you're choosing to walk away from confrontation, which is the best way to handle it. That way you can work through issues without drama.

Virgo

Your friends aren't vibing with your crush/S.O. But rather than forcing them to spend time connecting on Zoom, let them work through these issues on their own. Stop trying to play peacemaker and focus your energies on yourself. Within time, they will all make up and be the best of friends.

Libra

Instead of controlling the outcomes in relationships and situations, it's important to play life by ear. Being flexible will allow you to find a solution in any avenue that you choose. The lesson is to be open to all of the choices that are possible and every way the pendulum swings.

Scorpio

Your loving cup will overflow with confidence and give you a boost of courage to achieve your goals this week. You'll even be able to outpower the pull of your modern planetary ruler Pluto and its retrograde (which begins this week) by using your strength to reinvent yourself or heal past wounds.

Sagittarius

This is a week of organizing, planning, and adding structure to your days. Before committing to any ongoing projects, make sure that you have the time in your schedule to do so. If not, then it's worth re-evaluating if these endeavors are something you can take on at the moment.

Capricorn

Creativity is pouring out of you, making you want to see if you can get paid for your artistic efforts. Take a risk and try to make money off of your side hustle. With the right planning, you can totally make this dream a reality. Test it out this week.

Aquarius

It's easy to get lost in the shuffle. But before you get hung up or stuck in a moment, consider letting yourself be free of the constraints that hold you back. Once you release yourself from obligations and circumstances that you don't wish to be a part of, you'll feel freer.

Pisces