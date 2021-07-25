Your Weekly Horoscope, July 25th to 31st: A Powerful Shift Will Help You Embrace Major Changes

Major changes are happening during this weekly horoscope, which is pushing you to grow with the times. Mercury, which is in Cancer, opposes Pluto, which is in Capricorn, on July 25th. Words can hurt, heal, damage, and transcend on this day. Be careful in how you use yours.

Mercury enters Leo on July 27th, adding flair and drama to communication. Jupiter retrograde re-enters Aquarius on July 28th, making you think about where you invest your time and focus. Mars enters Virgo on July 29th, urging you to use logic in how you assert yourself. Venus, which is in Virgo, squares off with the Nodes of Destiny on July 29th, forcing you to make decisions about love and money.

Mars and Jupiter oppose each other on July 29th, adding extra energy and excitement to the day. The Nodes of Destiny aspect the Leo Sun on July 31th, giving you the strength to choose your own path in life.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

If you choose to spend your time wisely this week, you will be feeling the adulting responsibilities more than ever. However, this won't stop you from blushing like a high schooler when you run into an old flame. Play it cool and see how you feel in a few days.

Taurus

You are on fire this week. Take advantage of this energy and indulge in the bountiful pleasant things in your realm. Your popularity is at its peak, which is one of the many reasons why your best friends will invite you out. Don't hesitate and go have fun with them.

Gemini

Money issues are going to arise this week. This may be due to your lavish overspending. You will reassess your budget midweek since you've been living out of your financial limits. Try not to be generous when out with friends sipping cocktails. Don't buy rounds for them. Save your cash!

Cancer

Try to find some grounding this week as you may be feeling more scattered than ever. This week brings major confusion around your career path. This sentiment along with the winds of change are urging you to evolve is making you second-guess your direction. Meditate on your goals and plans.

Leo

Take some time to get outside and reconnect with nature. You need a good dose of all the elements. After all, your anxiety is quite high and could use a little decompressing. Taking a walk or a bike ride by yourself will help alleviate the stresses budding within your mind.

Virgo

Plan a sensual date night with your boo this week. The romantic tension and playful energy will send you both on an intoxicating wild ride. Whether you decide to role-play or have a quiet night in, the only certain thing is that the chemistry will be potent and sensual. Enjoy!

Libra

It's never too late to say how you feel, even if the moment has passed you by. Speak from the heart and let your sentiments be known to those who you care about. This may be an ongoing dynamic or power struggle that needs to be augmented for the better.

Scorpio

Whether or not you know it, you're evolving at rampant speed. This means that you're thinking about stepping up your relationship. Before you give your all to another, make sure you are ready. Don't let romance get in the way of your personal transformation. This time is all about you.

Sagittarius

Relationships require a lot of work, which you normally are willing to do to ensure that the situation and partnership remain intact. However, this week, you are more apt to focus on your own emotional needs outside of your relationships to help heal and deal with your past.

Capricorn

Thinking outside the box is how you approach logic. This week, you are opting to see things from a different perspective, which may surprise everyone including yourself. Keep an open mind to gain clarity on matters and new insights on situations that you e never thought of before.

Aquarius

Although it's unlike you to be jealous of others, you may be feeling a little out of place when it comes to the career and financial situations of your friends. They could be jealous of your successes and life. Keep that in mind before you get into a dramatic argument.

Pisces