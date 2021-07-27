Your Horoscope for Virgo Season Is Here—This Is What It Means

This year, Virgo season—which is from August 23rd to September 22nd—will bring intense changes that will shake you to the core. The Mutable Grand Cross (which is a turbulent and intense aspect that consists of two 90 degree squares between signs and two 180 degree oppositions between signs) will trigger you to take action around letting go of outdated views and philosophy with the intention of elevating your mind towards a new way of thinking.

This fraught energy occurs between the Virgo sun, Neptune which is in Pisces, and the Nodes of Destiny, which are on the Gemini-Sagittarius lunar axis. You will be making decisions related to your careers and relationships—meaning, you are moving toward your predestined fate in these areas of your life over the next 30 days. Emotions will be heightened, as you are choosing to listen and move towards your heart's desire, rather than what's sensible, logical, and practical.

Below is your Virgo season horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

It's easy to get lost in mundane activities. Instead of focusing on the day-to-day events that need to take place, allow yourself to see the bigger picture. Stepping out of the norm will help you see relationships and situations more clearly—if you distance yourself from certain matters.

Taurus

You're not one to take a lot of emotional risks, Taurus. But that will not stop you from letting go and allowing yourself to take a leap into the unknown—well, sorta, as long as they're calculated. This will allow you to be your true self, which is an amazing thing.

Gemini

Home is where you feel comfortable, which means that you'll be planning get-togethers in your dwelling instead of at the local bar. A dinner or slumber party will be super fun with your pals, as long as you play a round of Truth or Dare and share secrets.

Cancer

The gossip you're hearing is extremely overwhelming. And, your mind is getting in overdrive from listening to it. Don't participate in the drama. Keep your energy separate from the negativity in order to have peace of mind and relax in the upcoming days ahead. Also, to maintain your close relationships.

Leo

It's time to focus on your finances. This means starting a budget that you can actually stick to. As long as you stay on point, you'll be able to save your pennies for a rainy day (which is coming soon) and purchase luxurious items that you are desperately longing for.

Virgo

Happy birthday, Virgo! You're stepping into the limelight, making you feel a bit shy. Don't run away from the attention, enjoy it. Let your friends spoil and treat you with kindness on your special day. After all, your solar return will set the vibe for the year—make it count.

Libra

Take a few minutes every day to meditate and to center yourself. This will allow you to feel calm and refreshed throughout the intense moments that will come your way. Doing this will also make you feel as though you don't have to stress about minimal issues so much.

Scorpio

You don't have to hang out with your friends every day in order to feel like you're part of the social scene. Make plans when you feel up for it to ensure that the time you spent together counts. This is why it's important to chill when it feels right.

Sagittarius

All work and no play can make anyone restless, especially you. Try to find a balance between workdays and summer fun in order to enjoy the season and be present in board meetings. You'll be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor without getting in trouble at work.

Capricorn

Take a walk on the wild side, Capricorn, for your mind to be free and engage in thoughts that are outside your comfort zone. This will allow you to open up to new possibilities, as well as seeing the situation from a different perspective. You are growing now, enjoy the magnificent transformation.

Aquarius

Use the next 30 days as a time to take charge of your credit cards, student loans, paying off rent and bills, or any long-standing debts. Clearing up your financial messiness will help build a stronger foundation in the present, which is what you are longing for at the moment.

Pisces