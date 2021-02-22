Venus Is Entering Pisces—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

From February 25th to March 21st, the planet of love and money will be in tender Pisces. Venus loves to be in the fluid watery sign, as it will allow your heart to expand and dive into new depths. Love and generosity have no limits, which will make your feelings and confidence feel unconditional.

Below is your Venus in Pisces horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Dream big and manifest your visions during this time. Don't be afraid to say what you want to attain and achieve. Even if you're thinking about it, be confident in embracing your desires. Once you are aware of what you want, then the impossible can be possible. You got this!

Taurus

You're stepping up your friendships over the next few weeks. The only caveat is that you may find that a few of your so-called besties have been gossiping behind your back. Don't approach this as the ultimate betrayal, as you'll kiss and make up once you come to an understanding.

Gemini

Stop feeling as though you're married to your job. Allow yourself a few moments to breathe away from your professional ventures to have some calm in your life. Turn your phone off after hours and don't check your email repeatedly. Be more in the moment to get your vibe back.

Cancer

You want to be and feel free from any constraints at the moment. But, if you choose to mesh and vibe with people on a closer level, then you should definitely set boundaries with them to ensure that you can have your cake and eat it, too (just this once).

Leo

You're longing for intensity in your love life. You know, they can't live with or without your kind of passion. The issue is that this energy may prove to be more combustible than productive. Don't let things blow up in your love life. Keep your passionate feelings tempered and grounded.

Virgo

It's okay to express your emotions once in a while. You don't have to feel as if you need to hold back in letting others know what you're thinking. It's time to let it all pour out. No one will judge you. In fact, they'll appreciate your romantic declarations.

Libra

You're wanting to get your schedule in order, which will seem possible if you find a regimen that works for you. Don't set unrealistic goals for yourself. This will be a form of sabotage. Stick to what you're intending on keeping up with to ensure that you are able to.

Scorpio

Love never felt as all-encompassing and intimate as it does now. Allow yourself to swim into the deep end of the ocean and open your heart to your crush or S.O. Don't hold back now; give your all to the person you desire and they will totally reciprocate your tender feelings.

Sagittarius

You're wanting to redecorate your dwelling. And, now is the time to do so. Search the internet for paint colors that align with your energy to find a peaceful vibe that works for you. This will enable you to manifest your dreams while you're at home.

Capricorn

Valentine's Day may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still be romantic. Use your tender sentiments to let others know how much you care. That's right, you can totally still be a Casanova all year round and express your gentle and sweet heartfelt emotions with love and compassion.

Aquarius

It's never too late to get your finances in order. Although it may be hard for you to take control of your spending and organize your bills, you have the drive and motivation to do so now. It will be refreshing to get all financial matters taken care of now.

Pisces