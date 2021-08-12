Venus Is Entering Libra—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign
Your approach to love will be super romantic.
Venus will be in one of its favorite signs, Libra, from August 16th to September 10th. During this time, you will take on a more fair-minded, romantic, communicative, and harmonious approach to love. In regards to money, it's a time to make purchases that don't break the bank. Spend within your means, even if you're having champagne wishes and caviar dreams.
Below is your Venus in Libra horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.
Aries
More often than not, you can be selfish when it comes to love. Over the next few weeks, you'll choose to be a giver and not a taker. This means pampering your crush on every whim and being a supportive partner when you can. Your focus will be on them.
Taurus
You are a hard worker, which is why it is fine to have a few relaxing days to unwind and get massages or chill at the beach. Allow yourself to indulge over the next weeks and take time away from the office. After all, you only live once. Relax, Taurus.
Gemini
The urge for romance is high, which is why you'll plan to have a few fun nights out over the next several weeks with your loved ones. So, put on your best clothes, party hat, and make sure that you enjoy yourself. You will have a blast with your S.O.
Cancer
A little redecorating around the house will make your spirit fly high and inspire you to consider doing this hustle full time. You may even find that you have a flair for interior design and want to pursue it as a hobby or an interest that lasts for many years.
Leo
We all like to talk about others, especially those who have done us wrong. However, you aren't in the mood to discuss the downfall and share tea about your frenemies. Instead, you are looking to send them sweet words and motivate them to do better because you are evolving, Leo.
Virgo
Sometimes you don't put your needs first, which means that your confidence can get a little low. Now you have the strength to stand up for yourself and to ensure that you're being put first in your own life. People will respect you more and your confidence will soar high.
Libra
Your charm factor is high, allowing you to connect with your boo or crush in an intimate way. They'll appreciate the sweet words that you text them every day, as well as the gifts you give to them. In return, they will treat you kindly and bestow pleasures upon you.
Scorpio
Your feelings are intense, but you are keeping your emotions to yourself instead of expressing them. You may even confide in an unlikely friend or colleague about your personal life, which will start the beginning of a new relationship with them—one that will last for many years to come.
Sagittarius
Connect with some of your old friends during the next few weeks. You may find that it's nice to socialize and chat with them after all of this time you've been apart. Plan a Zoom cocktail hour or meet up with them IRL to have a stroll down memory lane.
Capricorn
Work is going extremely well at the moment. Therefore, it's a great time to ask for a raise from your boss. You may be surprised by their supportive and kind response, as they may offer you more money than anticipated to reward you for your hard efforts. Good job, Libra!
Aquarius
It's okay to escape from mundane activities every now and again. Do something out of the ordinary. Take a day trip out of your neighborhood and explore the next town over. Try rare delicacies for dinner. Get cool and random nail art. Embrace the extraordinary and have fun with yourself.
Pisces
Getting one's finances in order is always hard, especially when you haven't been taking note of the amounts of money you spend. Now is the ideal time to take control of your assets to ensure that you can treat yourself to anything you want by the end of the month without stressing.