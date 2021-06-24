Venus Is Entering Leo. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Romantic Venus enters passionate Leo on June 27th, adding more heat to the summer weather. From June 27th to July 21st, you will be reaching into your carnal desires and living fearlessly through your heartfelt sentiments.

Below is your Venus in Leo horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Although you don't pride yourself on being an artist, you're a very creative person. The next few weeks will bring your artistry and creativity into focus as you perceive products that showcase your immediate talents. You'll surprise others and yourself with what you make and bring to the world.

Taurus

Home is where the heart is. And, no windows look better than you, Taurus. The next few weeks will allow you to add seasonal flair to your dwelling. Also, it's time to check off the items that you've been putting off for some time. Bring much-needed beautifying change to your home.

Gemini

Being that you're known to be good with words, you're never at the loss of things to say and express to others. The next few weeks encourage you to speak from the heart and flirt your way into relationships. Send a sweet text or email to those you care about.

Cancer

Although you want to spend your cash flamboyantly, now is the time to start saving your money for a rainy day. It may come sooner than you expect, which will give you lots of time to have the cash to spend freely if you start saving right now.

Leo

You normally have such a big heart, but now it's expanding. Express your inner feelings and you will receive all of the love that you're giving and then some if you assert your passions and let others know how you feel deep within. Don't hold back, Leo!

Virgo

Although you're not necessarily open with your emotions, due to your analytical mind, you are understanding your feelings on a deep level over the next several weeks. This will prepare you to speak up when Venus connects with your sun, as you're processing and understanding your sentiments thoroughly now.

Libra

Friends are a source of comfort and inspiration to you. Give them some extra love over the next few weeks and let them know how much they matter, so they don't feel taken for granted. In return, they will do the same, which will make you feel loved by them.

Scorpio

A promotion or raise may be in the works over the next few weeks. If you are a freelancer, prepare yourself for some major news that will change her life for the better. Anything is possible, if you allow yourself to dream big professionally.

Sagittarius

Lean into a philosophy that you fully believe in. You may feel as though it truly defines you, but don't drink the Kool-Aid so soon before you know more about it. This will ensure that you're on the same page with your ideas at the moment.

Capricorn

Having boundaries with those you care about is extremely important. Over the next few weeks, you'll find a way to create limits with people without the drama that is associated with setting boundaries. Letting people know they're overstepping in a kind manner will allow relationships to flourish, not flounder.

Aquarius

Finding balance in relationships is hard for anyone, not just you. Over the next few weeks you'll be learning to connect with others on an equal level that will bring you closer together through mutual respect and camaraderie. Also, you will find peace with those you've had conflicts with recently.

Pisces