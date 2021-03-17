Venus Is Entering Aries—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Venus enters Aries on March 21st and will stay in the fiery sign until April 14th. During this time, you'll be cosmically pushed to work hard in getting your romantic affairs in order, flirtations off the ground, confidence at an all-time high, and financial matters steady. Venus's placement in Aries can lead to impulsive and drastic measures to keep the passion alive in your relationships. Are you ready to feel the love?

Below is your Venus in Aries horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Stop bottling up your feelings. Communicating effectively can stop needless arguments with your significant other. Active listening is essential in a healthy partnership. If you want your relationship to improve, keep their feelings in mind when you express your sentiments. Hopefully, they will show you the same respect in return.

Taurus

Self-care is an essential part of life. And, it's important that you implement it into your daily routine. Take a bath when you're feeling anxious and give your head a break when you're stressed by taking a rest. Don't push yourself to the limit. R&R is needed right now.

Gemini

You possess the charisma to bring like-minded people together. While you have been quiet about your secret spiritual desires, by the end of the month, you will possess the strength to vocalize and share your transformation. You will not bend to any criticism. Stand tall and embrace your power!

Cancer

New ventures and partnerships will boost your career and public image. Although you're more inclined to keep your nose to the ground under spring skies, try to take some time out of your busy schedule for renewal. You should know that taking care of yourself is not selfish, it's smart.

Leo

This cosmic transit promises to bring a ton of fun, right from the comforts of your living room. Virtually entertaining, cooking, and hosting flamboyant dinner parties and events for your social circle while on Zoom will make you feel alive and popular—which is right on brand for your flamboyant personality.

Virgo

Frustrations in relationships are coming to a head. Over the past few months, you've felt a tinge of isolation in your partnership. Now is the time to express yourself. Remember, a partnership consists of two people—not one. Rather than communicating on the defensive, try working together and compromise.

Libra

Because you are known to be the peacemaker in your social group, you may want to mediate conflicts in your circle. Try to steer clear of the drama between others, as your good intentions may be seen as meddlesome, even if they come from a place of love and concern.

Scorpio

After a long winter, you're wanting to take action and complete all of the errands that have been on the back burner. Slowing down to meditate and mentally digest everything on your to-do list won't just keep you sane, but rather provide you with a greater supply of creativity and solutions.

Sagittarius

You've forgotten how important mutual appreciation is in your partnerships. Give and take is a sound recipe for long-term satisfaction in all relationships. Try to spice things up by taking an active interest in the pursuits of your counterpart. You will both have a newfound understanding of each other.

Capricorn

Considering the degree of attention you are able to attract now, you'd be wise to polish up your resume and get involved with a community that resonates with your professional interests. The more you're willing to put out there, the more you will get back over the next few weeks.

Aquarius

Be careful not to overexert yourself, as your energy is highly excitable at the moment. Your restlessness may cause communication issues with peers. Although your intent is to be helpful, shooting from the hip can be interpreted as cutting. Be cognizant of your wording; people are listening extra carefully.

Pieces