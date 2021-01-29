Venus Is Entering Aquarius—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

From February 1st to February 25th, Venus will be in airy Aquarius. Love and money will take on a more chill and aloof vibe. More than anything else, you'll be more focused on how you can change your ways.

Saturn and Uranus will aspect Venus on February 6th, bringing up issues relating to your heart and wallet. Jupiter will add positive vibes on February 11th and exes or old problems will come back on February 13th when Mercury retrograde aligns with Venus. Overall, the energy will be erratic. Prepare yourselves for a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Below is your Venus in Aquarius horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Currently, you feel centered when you help your local community. Whether it be by addressing local political issues or helping out a neighbor, you're finding solace in giving back to the world. Contact your friends and business associates to start a peaceful protest to advocate for social justice issues you believe in.

Taurus

You get caught up in your life sometimes and forget to show the people you love that you care deeply for them. If you can think of small gestures that someone in your life would appreciate, try making this a regular activity to integrate into the relationship.

Gemini

Listen before you react to conflicts. Use your problem-solving skillset this week to get through tough relationship issues. Be less impulsive and more thoughtful in order to navigate through the current celestial energies. You are a lover, not a fighter. Remember that sentiment over the next few weeks.

Cancer

As you're known for both your frugality and your helpful nature, an acquaintance who notices your full wallet might ask for a loan. Declining the request gently is in your best interest, as your buddy is unlikely to pay you back in a timely manner, which will cause friction in your relationship.

Leo

You're always looking for your other half, but make sure you're not involved in relationships that don't allow you to shine to your fullest potential. Strength starts from within before it can be shared. You may be too consumed with your boo that you forget about yourself for a minute.

Virgo

Your practical head may be in the clouds from this planetary shift, which will cause a lot of confusion during daily travels and shopping. Make sure you leave home with your wallet before heading out for the airport—also don't forget to pay for your groceries at the supermarket.

Libra

Your fam will ask you a million questions about your dating life, work, relationships, and friendships—which may border on them wanting too much information about your personal life. Before you overshare all the deets about your day-to-day existence, set boundaries with your family and only answer the questions you want to.

Scorpio

You're in the mood to cuddle up at home and be lazy. Take time for yourself to relax and chill. You will have a wonderful time enjoying your days snacking and watching Netflix with a weighted blanket laying on you.

Sagittarius

Your flirty words are making others fully feel the love from you. The caveat is that you may attract more than one suitor, which will create drama in your other relationships. Don't be a player. Use the energy to send romantic notes for your one and only love.

Capricorn

Financial matters are weighing deeply on you at the moment. Before you start stressing over money, try to implement a savings plan for yourself. Then, you can use the cash you've put away for that rainy day, which is coming soon. It's best for you to be prepared in advance.

Aquarius

You're wearing your heart on your sleeve (for the first time in a long time). This means that you are opening yourself up to love, romances, positivity, and friendships. In fact, you're inviting overall good partnership vibes into your life. Allow yourself to feel as much love as you give.

Pisces