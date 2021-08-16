Uranus Retrograde Is Happening—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Uranus, the planet of revolution and rebellion, starts its retrograde journey on August 19th in Taurus. The planetary moonwalk will last until January 18th, 2022. During this time, you will seek freedom in relationships and in your home life. Also, be ready (or not) to experience shakeups, breakups, growth, and change. Basically, it'll be anything but a basic astrological transit. Prepare yourself!

Below is your Uranus retrograde horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Your finances are like a roller coaster, which is making you rethink how you invest and spend your money. Take time to make a plan, budget, or spreadsheet for the months ahead to ensure that you stay on track. Then you can have money to spend on whatever you want.

Taurus

You're evolving at rampant speed, which is changing the way you feel about the things and people that once brought you pleasurable experiences. Don't resist growth at the moment. Fear and resistance will only hold you back from becoming the person you are meant to be. Move towards your destiny, Taurus.

Gemini

Right now, you're not willing to wear your heart on your sleeve. Instead of sharing your emotions, you're opting to safeguard them and hold them close to your chest. Doing so will allow you to suss out your feelings and become aware of what you want in the future.

Cancer

Your closest pals are acting a tad erratic, making you second-guess the basis for the relationship. Use this as an excuse for you to break free and to meet friends who share the same views as you (even if it's not for the long run).

Leo

It's time to change the direction of your career. The path that you're on may not be the one that you started on; however, that doesn't mean that it's not the best avenue for you to pursue. Be open to the exciting, new professional ventures that are coming your way.

Virgo

Conservative ways of thinking are a turn-off for you, as your mind is expanding and growing. You can even commit to novel ideas that juxtapose those that you grew up with in your childhood. Let your mind and heart change with the times to gain infinite levels of wisdom.

Libra

Transformation is very hard for most people. However, it's going to be a little bit easier for you to make the necessary changes in your life that need to be made now. The reason being is that you are more flexible than you have been in the past months.

Scorpio

Partnerships will feel like a real-life roller coaster, therefore, it's important to stop holding on tightly and lift your hands up in the air. The more control you seek over people, the more complicated the relationship will be. Be free and open to the shakeups in love.

Sagittarius

Your daily routine won't be flowing as steady as you'd like. But, you wouldn't have it any other way. The truth is that this transit will be a little bit more stabilizing for you, with minimal effects—mostly because your free spirit will gel well with the bizarre energy.

Capricorn

The way you express your romantic sentiments may be a little off-kilter, but that won't hold you back from falling head over heels in love with someone new or deepening your heart with your significant other. Use your charm to bring in the vibe and surroundings you crave now.

Aquarius

Your home life may be unstable but in a fun way. The world is your home, so go out and explore. Don't commit to one residence, as you can have a place and space throughout the globe. You may even decide to decorate your room with wild colors and fabrics.

Pisces