The Sun Opposition Neptune Is Happening—Here's What This Means

This month, you will be experiencing a tense aspect between the Virgo Sun, elusive Neptune (which is retrograde in Pisces), and the Nodes of Destiny (that fall on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis) around September 14th, 2021. The representation and friction between all four mutable planets (i.e. Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) are called a "Grand Cross."

When four signs in the same modality (i.e. cardinal, fixed, or mutable) collide, drama tends to ensue. The reason being is that they represent different types of energy—even though they are mutable (this means that they are flexible and able to see different perspectives). Gemini is a communicator, while Virgo is a thinker. Pisces is a dreamer, while Sagittarius is a philosopher. All these signs represent different sentiments and being that they fall at the end of a season, they can be a little chaotic and hard to handle.

Taking this one step further, you can look at the planets. The Sun represents your ego and will, so the Sun in Virgo means that you are more practical in obtaining your goals. Neptune is an inspiring planet on a good day, but on an off day, it can be deceptive. And when Neptune is in Pisces, it can be hard to latch on to something tangible and get lost in emotions. Therefore, the Virgo Sun opposing Neptune in Pisces can bring a creative vibe, but also a kind of self-defeating energy, too.

Now, let's mix in the Nodes of Destiny, which are in Gemini and Sagittarius. The North Node in Gemini is asking you to focus on intellectualism, while the South Node in Sagittarius is asking you to evolve your beliefs. Action planet Mars will be in Virgo this month, which will also create an ambiguous vibe. Fear will hold you back from taking action and evolving. It'll be a major roadblock and obstacle to overcome when Mars opposes Neptune.

When all of these kinds of energies come together, it can create confusion, as you'll become unsure of what you need to lean into and work on. Although you will want to move towards a more factual and textual place, it will be hard because you don't want to let go of your spiritual views. It's important to find a balance for your future.

Sun opposition Neptune dates to know:

September 2nd: Mars and Neptune opposition will make you feel stuck and confused about how to move forward.

September 14th: Sun and Neptune opposition brings confusion to your goals and aspirations.

September 20th: The harvest full moon will urge you to let go of what you don't love and only care for the things you enjoy.

Sun opposition Neptune horoscope:

Aries

Some of the secrets that you've been keeping hidden are coming out of the closet right now. Rather than ignore them, it's best to get a handle on these matters. Then you don't have to worry about what is said by others.

Taurus

Friends may push your relationship to the limit, which is why it's important to set major boundaries with them in order to allow this situation from happening. You shouldn't feel bad for saying "no" when your limits are being pushed. Strong boundaries will help you both maintain the friendship.

Gemini

You should be releasing the relationships that aren't working for you, instead of trying to keep them going. The moment you let go of these toxic situations and friendships, you will feel more even-keeled and able to blossom into the person you were meant to be without the negativity.

Cancer

Some people may have already told you, but you need a reality check. The truth is that you haven't been focusing on the aspects of life that you need to, which is creating issues in your immediate life. You don't have to respond to every text, but don't completely blow people off.

Leo

Problems in your orbit may seem bigger than ever if you don't take control of the situation. Instead of just letting life happen and the cards fall where they may—create the narrative you want. It's your life. Therefore, you must accept and take on accountability for your actions.

Virgo

There comes a time in all relationships when the honeymoon is over and you have to stop living in a dream world. Waking up from the haze may give you a love hangover, but it's important for you to get out of a self-deceptive space that you have been living in.

Libra

Finding meaning and structure in your daily routine will be seemingly easier than ever. Committing to an activity in your local community or an online class will help you take on anything that comes your way, as well as allowing you to find joy in the mundane situations of life.

Scorpio

Although romance is in the air, it does mean that you have to give up a lot of yourself to satisfy your partner. Allowing yourself to have a balance between what you give and the space you hold only for yourself is essential for you to do at the moment.

Sagittarius

Finding one's place in the world is extremely hard, even for your adventurous and wise spirit. Allowing yourself to connect with your ancestors and your family tree will be very healing for you. It will allow you to find the place and space that you fully belong to and align within the universe.

Capricorn

It's not like you to have your head in the clouds, but lately, you're struggling to keep yourself grounded. Try to meditate in order to keep yourself focused on the present and avoid worrying about things that haven't occurred in the present time. This will make you more level-headed right now.

Aquarius

Understanding that your finances are limited is pivotal at the moment. You shouldn't be living an indulgent lifestyle if you're on a budget. Keep your finances organized and intact to figure out the best way to navigate through these monetary struggles and to avoid financial hardships that can manifest now.

Pisces