The Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn Is Here. This Is What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The strawberry full moon in Capricorn occurs on June 24th. This is the time to get real and practical with work matters. It's also a moment to revise and deal with power struggles that are happening within professional and personal relationships. If you discuss matters in a very direct way, issues will be resolved in no time.

Below is your strawberry full moon in Capricorn horoscope. Make sure you check your rising sign, too.

Aries

Work matters are at the forefront of your mind, bringing up power struggles and arguments that have been pushed under the rug for the past few months. Revisiting such situations with your coworkers will create tensions at work, but it will ultimately heal them over time if you let them.

Taurus

Sometimes you have to take a step back and look at things from a broader perspective. This allows you to see the true situation and matters at play with a fresh perspective. This luminary allows you to have a chance to get real with all situations, if you just do that.

Gemini

A friend or acquaintance may ask for a small favor during this luminary. Although you want to give them the cash, it may create a debt in your personal finances. Before you make plans to lend the money, plan out of the repayment schedule to ensure you don't go without.

Cancer

Relationships are on your mind, making it a prime time to set boundaries with those you care about and who are overstepping. This will give you the chance to emotionally sustain the commitments that you are currently invested in. That way, everyone involved knows their place and can act accordingly.

Leo

Tension is brewing with your colleagues. But, you don't have to deal with the drama. Rather than arguing in the name of pride and in an effort to defend yourself, let yourself understand the situation on a real level. Use kindness to help them see the error of their ways.

Virgo

Call up an old crush and get your flirt on. Don't be shy when reaching out to them. They've been thinking about you, too. If you're in a relationship, then it's advisable to have a romantic evening gazing at the stars and the moon while cuddling with your significant other.

Libra

Get reflective under the full moon. Home is where your heart is. Take time to yourself to have a nice evening and connect with family. It will be fun taking a stroll down memory lane and talking about memories from the past. You will laugh, cry, and have a blast.

Scorpio

You're realizing that sometimes it's best not to open your mouth and share secrets, due to the fact that all the clandestine tea and skeletons in your closet are coming out. This will ensure that you don't share your secrets, as well as the tea of others to avoid drama.

Sagittarius

It's time to take control of your finances. Organize all of the debts and money that you currently owe others to ensure that you aren't in a not so great financial situation. This will allow you to breathe for the first time in a while when it comes to money.

Capricorn

Your emotions and heart are being worn on your sleeve. Although it's so unlike you, it may be important and essential to let your feelings out-even if you are afraid to speak from the heart due to your austere nature. Let it all flow out without any hesitation.

Aquarius

It's okay to take a moment away from the scene and let yourself rest. The minute you give yourself time to destress and chill, you will begin to feel at peace within. You can realign your aura, chakras, and energy by detoxing your body, mind, and spirit with mindful relaxation.

Pisces