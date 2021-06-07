The Solar Eclipse in Gemini Is Here. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The annual solar eclipse occurs on June 10th in Gemini. This luminary aligns with Mercury retrograde, which means that it's a pivotal turning point in healing the past and planting the seeds for the future. Think of this as a new beginning that stems from mending and resolving former issues. Not only that, but the sun and Mercury retrograde will align in an astrological aspect called cazimi, which means that all of the mercurial havoc will be gone for the day.

Below is your solar eclipse in Gemini horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

You may not feel fully at ease in social interactions or during your Zoom session with your besties. But, that doesn't mean that you won't be able to lighten up and open up over time. Go with the flow in conversations to feel a sense of belonging in these meetups.

Taurus

Setting realistic financial goals may be hard at the moment, but can be done if you are pragmatic about your spending. Instead of getting a Starbucks coffee every day, make your own at home to save extra dollars here and there. It will add up to a small fortune over time.

Gemini

There is a lot of pressure weighing on your shoulders at the moment, making you want to run away and hide—which is an unthinkable action right now. Take some time out of your daily routine to unwind and decompress before your anxieties and worries get the best of you.

Cancer

It's okay to take a temporary time out, away from your friends and work, in an effort to recharge your internal battery. You work super hard, and you're in total need of having "you" time. Get a massage, take a hot bath, or add any self-care activity to chill.

Leo

Your friends are pressuring you into feeling a certain type of way about a situation that you care very little about. Therefore, it is important to set boundaries with them to ensure that they don't overstep. You should make up your mind and have your own opinions about your life.

Virgo

A new position is opening up at work, making you long for career advancement. Before you run toward the position, make sure that it's the right opportunity for you. Odds are, it's not. But, that doesn't mean you can't use it as a jumpstart to advancing your current professional goals.

Libra

You are yearning for an adventure, but not wanting to leave the comfort of your home. You can plan a staycation where you listen to surf music and drink beer in a beach chair in your own living room. Make your own rules and have fun doing what you want.

Scorpio

This is a moment of empowerment (basically maxing your potency and energy to up to 10 times your normal vibe). Use your intuition to find out the truth of all matters and make masterful discoveries about the past. You'll be motivated to make changes to steer you in the right direction.

Sagittarius

You're unsure about leveling up your current situationship and making a deeper commitment with your boo. You don't have to rush when it comes to love. Slow the relationship down and take your time in making important decisions when it comes to matters of the heart. Proceed with caution now.

Capricorn

You've been so busy over the past few weeks and now you're feeling it on a physical level. Turn your phone off and nap through the solar eclipse. Give your body and mind a few days to decompress and detox all the current drama that's going on in your orb.

Aquarius

You're having romantic thoughts about an old flame, even though you are currently invested in another relationship. Before you open up that can of worms, assess whether or not you want to go there or are just loving the attention they're giving you. Think carefully before you make impulsive moves.

Pisces