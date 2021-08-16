Your September Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign

It's time to adjust your perspective when it comes to your goals.

As you watch the seeds you planted this summer continue to grow, you're being called to evaluate if you can maintain the momentum you've gained so far. This month will allow you to adjust your perspective and approach to reaching your goals. Get organized, and stay focused so that you sail to victory!

Below is your September tarotscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Card: King of Swords

There will be a lot of planning this month. You are setting the foundation for something that could potentially last a long time. It's okay to take your time and make sure that you start something off with your best foot forward.

Taurus

Card: King of Wands

It's important that you share your resources and time this month. Your input and effort are invaluable and desperately needed. Others will not only express their gratitude for your assistance but you will also be compensated accordingly. What would they do without you?

Gemini

Card: Seven of Pentacles

A sudden burst of inspiration will give you the boost you need to crush a work goal. Ideas will flow to you in many forms but especially through your dreams. Make sure to write down your thoughts so you can keep track of them and follow up with them!

Cancer

Card: Three of Cups

This month, you may feel under-considered and overlooked, but keep working hard, Cancer. There are things coming together behind the scenes that will make everything worth it in the end. Expect a major surprise at the end of the month!

Leo

Card: Seven of Wands

When you can't put your heart into something, that's a sign that it's time to change directions. You've been working hard at this for some time now and you've invested a lot. It will be uncomfortable to make these changes, but it's necessary for your ultimate growth and fulfillment.

Virgo

Card: Queen of Swords (Reversed)

Expect the unexpected this month, Virgo! Just when you think everything is reaching a plateau, think again. Every will crash land into place, so try to go with the flow as much as possible. Surrender is key.

Libra

Card: The Moon

Be sure not to place too much emphasis on the superficial nature of things this month. Taking your time to inspect and get to know things will allow you to understand and appreciate their value on a much deeper level. The truth of a situation will be revealed with time.

Scorpio

Card: Strength

This month, you may feel tempted to stay in your shell but you're being encouraged to go out and explore. You will stumble upon fated meetings or that "right place, right time" feeling as you step outside your comfort zone. The wild unknown is calling your name!

Sagittarius

Card: Ace of Wands

You're being called to find the excitement in your day-to-day routine. It will be tempting to break your focus for something new and fun, but keep your discipline. You will look back and appreciate your ability to stay on track this month.

Capricorn

Card: Knight of Wands

Make sure you're making time for rest and relaxation this month. Work is an important part of your life, but that's not all there is, Capricorn. Spend some time in nature, and enjoy some time off.

Aquarius

Card: Six of Cups

You may feel like you're in something alone, but help will appear when you least expect it. This moment will make you feel so deeply connected to all things, and reinforce the importance of community. You're not alone.

Pisces

Card: Five of Swords (Reversed)