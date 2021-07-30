Here's Sagittarius' Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

When it comes to love and romance, Sagittarians are no amateurs. True to its fire sign roots, the archer attracts admirers everywhere they go. But while Sagittarius are often lucky in love, those crushing on them will likely be confused about where their feelings stand; as naturally friendly, social people, the archer is a total flirt, so when pursuing one, it's tricky to discern if you're in the friend zone or the end zone.

"The Sagittarius partner is fun, adventurous, and very intelligent," astrologist, Lisa Stardust, tells HelloGiggles. "The only caveat to their loving energy is that they are the only sign armed with a weapon [their symbol is the archer], and they can use their bow and arrow to shoot straight for the heart with their blunt words. This can either hurt their partner—or, with their honesty—heal wounds."

Below, Stardust breaks down Sagittarius's romantic compatibility with each zodiac sign.

Aries and Sagittarius

"This fiery duo is so smoldering!" Stardust admits. "Sagittarius is naturally drawn to the ram's energy, looking to them for festivity, including sexual fulfillment. These two are so hot, the only thing to watch out for is that they don't burn their candle at both ends." While it's sure to be a passionate affair, Aries and Sagittarius could wind up exhausted by the intensity of their relationship.

Taurus and Sagittarius

"Sagittarius is drawn to the Bull's earthly sensibilities, particularly their mutual love of good food and wine," Stardust explains. "However, while this pair may get along well at first, a Sagittarius may grow addicted to Taurus's reliability quite easily—which could cause a freedom-loving Sadge to act out."

Gemini and Sagittarius

"If the walls could talk in this relationship, you would certainly hear constant chatter, debates, and laughter," Stardust says. "Both Sagittarius and Gemini enjoy philosophy and experimentation. Their energy is quite strong and often leads to both signs being vocal about desires, which is a great thing."

Cancer and Sagittarius

"Expansive Sagittarius finds healing through Cancer, as they both grow and transform together," Stardust notes. "They are at ease with each other and trust each other to combine their assets at an early stage, even moving in together fast." However, Sagittarius's ego and attitude might rub sensitive Cancer the wrong way sometimes.

Leo and Sagittarius

"This can be a passionate affair," Stardust says. "However, the highly competitive energy between Leo and Sagittarius only works well if the archer and the lion use it as fuel for the fires of their passion in the bedroom. In everyday life, these two need to simply adore each other as they are without trying to compete."

Virgo and Sagittarius

"It's not always easy being so honest, and this rings true when Sagittarius and Virgo collide," Stardust points out. "The archer often feels honesty is the best policy and hard truths may hurt emotional Virgo, as the Sagittarius partner always needs the last word."

Libra and Sagittarius

"Libra and Sagittarius understand each other's basic needs, though they are very different," Stardust admits. "They feel at ease with each other and try to adapt to differences in order to make love blossom between them." But on the flip side, trust is a big issue between these signs, as they'll often opt for extremes: Mistrusting everything their partner does or placing totally blind faith in them.

Scorpio and Sagittarius

"These neighborly signs may be drawn to each other, but be forewarned: Once angered, the archer can use its weapon to shoot arrows right at the heart of the Scorpion, which may cause mutual upsets," Stardust explains. Plus, Scorpios crave stability and often try to tie their lovers down, but possessive energy is the last thing a Sagittarius wants out of a relationship.

Sagittarius and Sagittarius

"When a Sagittarius meets a Sagittarius, you can expect a wild, adventurous relationship to take place between the two, full of exciting and thrilling conversations and spicy sex," Stardust says. 'Nuff said.

Capricorn and Sagittarius

According to Stardust, "Carefree by nature, Sagittarius may feel stuck by Capricorn's rules and deeply methodical nature, resulting in minor annoyances. Sagittarius will have to teach their Capricorn lover to live more in the moment with less rigidity."

Aquarius and Sagittarius

Stardust calls Aquarius and Sagittarius a "lovely match," noting, "Both signs are adventurous, daring, and unique, often feeling they are each other's soulmates due to their similar upbeat philosophies about life."

Pisces and Sagittarius