Which Early '00s Rom-Com Character You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Everyone wants to see themselves in their favorite fictional characters. As for me, a magazine writer living in New York City, I like to think I have a little Andie Anderson (How to Lose a guy in 10 Days), Andy Sachs (The Devil Wears Prada), and Jenna Rink (13 Going on 30) in me. But aside from women with similar jobs and home cities, which rom-com character do you really identify with, down to your core?

Our favorite rom-coms hail from the '90s and early aughts, no question. Countless characters from these films quickly became icons: Pretty Woman's rebellious yet sensitive Vivian Ward, She's the Man's hilarious and determined Viola Hastings, and 10 Things I Hate About You's badass feminist Kat Stratford. While we'd love to claim we're just like these leading ladies, the stars don't lie, so we spoke to astrologist Lisa Stardust who revealed which '90s rom-com character you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Daphne Reynolds from What A Girl Wants

Aries are super determined, passionate, and confident—which rings a bell with Daphne Reynolds from What a Girl Wants. "Just like the title of this film, Aries know what they want to achieve," Stardust says. "They set goals and attain their dreams through self-discovery and hard work like Daphne."

Taurus: Lucy Whitmore from 50 First Dates

"Any Taurus would fall in love with someone who made every encounter feel like the first time," Stardust explains. "They lead by the heart, like Lucy from 50 First Dates."

Gemini: Andie Andersen from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Who doesn't love this classic rom-com? You've got Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey secretly scamming each other for career advancement (while simultaneously falling in love—in just 10 days). Hudson's character, Andie Anderson, with her intelligence, social butterfly tendencies, and outgoing personality is totally a Gemini.

"Andie has ulterior motives when coaxing Benjamin to date her (as any duplicitous and dualistic Gemini would)," Stardust explains. "However, that doesn't mean that she doesn't love the person who's her best match."

Cancer: Jamie Sullivan from A Walk To Remember

Sensitive Cancers will identify with Jamie Sullivan, who values loyalty above all else. "Nothing compares to your first love—and Cancers never forget and relish in each tender moment like Jamie from A Walk To Remember," Stardust says.

Leo: Cady Heron from Mean Girls

Before you get upset, Leos, remember that everyone loves Cady Heron initially, and still wind up rooting for her by the end of Mean Girls, no matter how caught up she gets in her "girl world" throughout the film.

"In her quest to be popular, Cady falls for her frenemy's ex; surely, any Leo can relate to leading by their heart and going after what they want at any cost," Stardust says. "Plus, if it improves their rep and status, then it's a win-win for them."

Virgo: Sara Melas from Hitch

"Virgos love a good mystery, which is what Sara is looking to uncover through her reporting," Stardust says. "It just so happens that the person she's writing an exposé on is the man who she's falling for."

Libra: Samantha "Sam" Montgomery from A Cinderella Story

Libras always look on the bright side, which is true of orphaned Sam Montgomery, who stays strong while living with her evil stepmom and stepsisters in A Cinderella Story. Plus, just like cookie cutter Libras, she's a great listener, lending an ear to Chad Michael Murray's character over instant messenger—ah, flirting in the early aughts.

"Libras live for a good romantic story with a happy ending, which is why they'll adore and connect to this modern-day Cinderella story that's a chic update of the classic fairy tale," Stardust explains.

Scorpio: Kat Stratford from 10 Things About You

Kat Stratford doesn't take anyone's shit, just like you, Scorpio. She's bold, quick-witted, intelligent, and assertive—but she has a total soft side, deep down. "Any Scorpio knows that love can change them forever, which is what Kat experiences through the course of this film when Patrick woos her and opens her up to new possibilities," Stardust says. Cue Heath Ledger singing "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You."

Sagittarius: Anna Foster from Chasing Liberty

Yes, this is the second Mandy Moore character on the list, because the girl was the queen of the early 2000s. "Anna yearns for freedom (which is hard considering that her father is president of the U.S.) and seeks out ways to explore Europe with her crush," Stardust describes. "Any globetrotting Sagittarius can relate to the desire for freedom and fall in love on their terms."

Capricorn: Jenna Rink from 13 Going On 30

Ah, one of the best rom-com characters ever: Jenna Rink. She's ambitious, sensitive, and stubborn, just like Capricorns. "Reflective Capricorn can relate to the innate desire to understand the past, present, and future," Stardust explains. "Jenna moves forward in time only to realize that she needs to go back in time and right her wrongs to wind up with her soul mate."

Aquarius: Laney Boggs from She’s All That

"Unlike her classmates, Laney Boggs marches to the beat of her own drum and loves on her own terms, like the airy sign Aquarius (who is individualistic and fanatical)," Stardust says.

Pisces: Anne Marie from Blue Crush