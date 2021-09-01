Here's Pisces' Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

To put it plainly, Pisces loves love. They proudly wear their hearts on their sleeve because there's nothing they enjoy more than a good steamy romance. This water sign is creative, passionate, and tends to view the world through rose-colored glasses meaning they're looking for that fairy tale love story. The good news is, as the most empathetic and intuitive sign of the bunch, they tend to get along with most zodiac signs.

However, when the going gets tough in their relationships, they're looking for someone who can help soothe them back to their go-with-the-flow ways but also know when to take a step back and give them space. So, who is Pisces' perfect match? To find out, we tapped HelloGiggles resident astrologer, Lisa Stardust, to discuss which zodiac signs are the most (and least) compatible with the fish of the zodiacs.

Pisces and Aries

"Pisces often feel confused by their ram lovers, as they want to share deep feelings all night, and Aries opt to skip over their sentiments rather quickly," says Stardust. Pisces may get hurt or feel bored in this relationship, making them far from star-cross lovers.

Pisces and Taurus

Taurus and Pisces can make a romantic relationship work as long as there is a clear understanding of one another's tendencies from the beginning. Pisces see the world through their emotions, while Taurus is a bit more reserved. "Taurus needs to respect Pisces' feelings even if they can't understand them," says Stardust. She explains that as long as they commit to being honest about their needs and desires, they can be the best of allies.

Pisces and Gemini

"This couple has a 50/50 shot at making it, depending on whether or not Pisces feels comfortable exploring the quick-changing mind of a Gemini, which can often make Pisces feel like a fish out of water," says Stardust. Ultimately, they're two very different signs, which may be better off as friends.

Pisces and Cancer

What do you get when you put two water signs together? A deep, emotional connection, says Stardust. "Intuition and fantasy draw this watery pair together. They are connected through emotions and psychic feelings that lie deep under the waves."

pisces-compatiblity Credit: Brad Gregory, Getty Images

Pisces and Leo

Leo's bold and bright energy is maybe a little too abrasive for Pisces' chill, go-with-the-flow demeanor. "This couple can make it work, but only if Pisces stands their ground, which may be challenging for the weepiest sign in the zodiac to do," says Stardust.

Pisces and Virgo

"Pisces is drawn to Virgo for their practical nature, but may feel misunderstood at times as they both have different ways of understanding the world and others," says Stardust. Virgos are very methodical and rational, while Pisces is all about listening to their intuition. Ultimately, they may just be a little too different in how they choose to live their lives.

Pisces and Libra

Libras, like Pisces, value cultivating meaningful relationships, which gives them a common ground. "Pisces considers Libra to be their deep-dish mate for their adorable, romantic tendencies," says Stardust. "However, Libra's super analytical communication style can make Pisces feel baffled and tongue-tied. Libra needs to be patient with their sensitive lover."

Pisces and Scorpio

Scorpios tend to be confused as a fire sign for their passionate and emotional nature; however, they're a fellow water sign, like Pisces. "These two are a very good match as they use intuition to navigate and are both dedicated to change and growth," says Stardust.

Pisces and Sagittarius

While it may seem like fire and water don't mix, "this adventurous and spiritual pair can groove to the same beat," says Stardust. They just need to be careful of giving each other enough space to grow and learn apart from one another.

Pisces and Capricorn

These two signs help balance each other out, says Stardust. Pisces are daydreamers that need a little structure to turn their dreams into reality. That's where Capricorns come in, who thrives on order and getting things done. Between Pisces's creative mind and Capricorn's work ethic, if the romance part doesn't work out, at the very least, these two can be great business partners.

Pisces and Aquarius

"Pisces finds the Aquarius' mind fascinating, but is often confused by the cup-bearer's tendency to withhold emotions rather than expressing them," says Stardust. In a romantic relationship, this might lead to a lot of disagreements, making these two signs better off as besties than lovers.

Pisces and Pisces