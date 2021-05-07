New Moon in Taurus Is Happening. This Is How It Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

May 11th brings the new moon in Taurus, which marks a time of creative, romantic, and artistic change. Powerful Pluto and dreamy Neptune are aspecting this luminary by giving the energy speed to come to fruition and craft visions into something tangible.

Below is your new moon in Taurus horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

All is fair in love and war, but your impulsive sentiments are holding you back from winning. Rather than acting out in a moment of passion, hone in the drama and plan your next moves strategically. This will ensure that you make the right moves to get what you want.

Taurus

New moon, who dis? It's time for you to change your look and evolve your presence. This will require some work on your part, but your artistic senses will allow you to create the vibe that you wish to project. Get a new haircut or change up your hair color.

Gemini

It's been a long time since you've taken care of yourself and tuned out the outside noise. Focus on healing your heart and soul. Then, you can start to make efforts toward speaking out about your emotions. As long as you're open to healing the past, you can move forward.

Cancer

As the nurturer of the zodiac, you are always one to want to bring transformation for the better to those who need a helping hand. Think on a more global level during this luminary. Ask yourself: How can you heal the world or implement growth? You can bring change now.

Leo

A professional opportunity is giving you speed toward achieving your career goals. Before you pass the endeavor by, assess why you're saying "no." Fear may be holding you back from attaining success. Be more positive. Don't let anyone or anything stand in your way—this even includes you, Leo.

Virgo

New adventures and philosophies are on the way, forcing you to expand your horizons. The moment you allow yourself to step out of the box and embrace situations that you've never experienced before, the better your mercurial mind will feel. Free your mind and open yourself up to new possibilities.

Libra

Consolidating debt or taking steps to pay off bills will help clear the slate for the future. Living without the pressure of owing others money will allow you to create a savings account (stress-free). Now, you can have money for a rainy day or to spend on yourself whenever.

Scorpio

Instead of focusing on past drama in relationships, look toward creating a fresh start with the person you're partnered up with. You may consider having a heart-to-heart with them. Finding a middle ground is key, as you will both be able to connect on a deeper level and start anew.

Sagittarius

Now that the sun is shining, it's time for you to elevate your daily routine. Get outside and breathe in the warm fresh air. Enjoy the season by partaking in activities that will take you out of your home during the day. Go to the park and read a book.

Capricorn

It's time for you to level up your love life. Send your crush or boo sweet notes via text or plan a candlelit dinner for two with their favorite foods. By the evening, you'll be grateful that you took a chance on love when they are sleeping in your arms.

Aquarius

Your personal beliefs are shifting, making you more open than usual to new views. Hear others out and allow yourself the flexibility to augment your ideals. You may become more progressive and fanatical than before, but that is all a part of evolving with the new fundamentals of the world.

Pisces