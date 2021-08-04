The New Moon in Leo Is Happening—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

August 8th brings a super intense new moon in Leo. This luminary will set off the Saturn and Uranus square that's occurring three times in 2021 (February 17th, June 14th, and December 24th). It's time to make changes based on the information you've learned—even if you aren't ready or wanting to. In true cosmic form, if you don't make growth, the universe will do it for you. Therefore, it's best to get a handle and take control as to how you can evolve your life on your terms.

Below is your new moon in Leo horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Romance is in the air, even if your budget doesn't permit it. You can have fun on a budget if you plan accordingly. Have a lovely candlelit pizza dinner with wine on your patio or roof. Remember, it really doesn't matter what you do, but who you spend time with.

Taurus

This is a great time to make future plans with your living situation or on the home front. You'll be able to commit with ease and cement these decisions on paper. Sign a lease, move in with your S.O. or bestie, and make plans to hang out with your family.

Gemini

The gossip factor is high, which means that you'll have to take a break from the rumor mill circulating your friend group. Instead of being a part of the problem, take a stand and disconnect from all of the negativity being spread. Then, you'll be seen as a positive force.

Cancer

It's time to get your finances in order. Take charge of your spending habits and stick to your budget. This will allow you to have extra cash to spend on whatever you would like, whenever you want to shop (which will bring the ultimate sense of security for you, Cancer).

Leo

Work has been crazy lately, which is resulting in you feeling as though your career isn't the path best for you. Take stock of the direction you want to pursue to ensure that you're able to crush your professional game and become successful with the path you are currently pursuing.

Virgo

Take time away from the world and focus on healing yourself, instead of pouring your energy out. Rest your mind and heart during the new moon and align your energies with the rhythm of nature. This will help you find solace and reprieve during the days after the intense luminary occurs.

Libra

New alliances are forming, some of which may not be advantageous. Before you commit to becoming besties with these new people, consider whether or not you have a lot in common with them and feel at home in the group. If not, then don't get too deeply invested with them.

Scorpio

A new position at work is opening up, giving you a chance to get a raise or promotion. You may find that the grass is greener on the other side and you do not want the job that you thought you did. Be mindful of what you want right now.

Sagittarius

It's time for you to sit back and enjoy all of the infinite knowledge that you've learned recently from your experiences. You may even want to implement your wisdom into the world at this moment to help others evolve and grow. Let your mind and heart give to others now.

Capricorn

This is a great time to consolidate all of your existing debt. Ask a close friend or acquaintance for help in creating a spreadsheet that will allow you to make waves in paying off student loans and your credit cards. It will feel great to take initiative over this situation.

Aquarius

Relationships are hard and take work. However, you are more inclined to give your all to ensure that the situationship can evolve and stay on track. Remember that it takes two to make a partnership work. Without your partner's help, then trying to make it work is a moot situation.

Pisces