Mercury Retrograde Is Happening. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Mercury retrograde in Gemini begins on May 29th until June 22nd. The pre-retrograde zone began on May 14th (which is when the story really began) and the post-retroshade zone will end on July 7th. Therefore, you'll be working with this energy for a while.

This retrograde will expose secrets, scandals, and add anxiety to your life. Take time for yourself to avoid issues. Be gentle with yourself and others. Give yourself extra time for projects and travel. Say "hello" to old ghosts from the past. And, make sure your work is backed up on the cloud.

Below is your Mercury retrograde horoscope. Make sure to look at your rising sign, too.

Aries

You may accidentally spill the beans on the secret told to you by your bestie. Think before you speak or send texts to avoid impulsive communication that will lead you toward confrontation with others you care about. This will ensure minimal drama in your friendship circle over the next weeks.

Taurus

Right now, you're focused on building your empire. Instead of counting dollars, focus on the bigger picture. You may find that opportunities are free-flowing if you disengage from the minutiae of work and give your energy to the grand scheme of projects. Opportunities are on the way. Be patient, Taurus!

Gemini

You're extremely overwhelmed at the moment, due to work, friends, family drama, and your intimate relationships. Before you have a complete mercurial meltdown, ask for help in all of the projects that you're currently taking on. This will allow you to not feel as though you are sinking in quicksand.

Cancer

It's okay for you to take a step back and relax. You'll find that some R&R is exactly what you need to decompress over the next few weeks. When the whole world is busy, you will be happy unwinding at home with a hot bath, massage, and much needed downtime.

Leo

Log into your LinkedIn account and fluff it up. Add all of your current positions and search for former colleagues to connect with. This will allow you to find professional opportunities that you never knew were on the table. It'll open you up to many future possibilities on the horizon.

Virgo

Work has been intense lately. An old opportunity is heading your way, making you assess whether or not you want to stay in your current situation. Don't hesitate in considering this option. If you don't want to leave your current position, then it's wise to use this opportunity as leverage.

Libra

It's time for you to embrace a new study. Take an online class and engage yourself in subjects that you always wanted to learn but never had the chance to. Think about a topic that you've had an interest and passion in, then take an online class during the retrograde.

Scorpio

You may receive a payback on a loan that you gave to a friend or family member. In some shape or way, you'll get your money back plus interest. Be open to the different forms of repayment that you can receive. Instead of getting cash, you will get bills paid.

Sagittarius

Although you may feel ready to be in a commitment with someone, you're realizing that relationships are hard and require a lot of work. You may also not want to put the effort into them at the moment. You can slow things down if you want before going full speed ahead.

Capricorn

Simply put: You're exhausted. Overworking and overextending yourself to others is creating setbacks in your daily routine, as you're not letting yourself rest and putting your needs first. Only commit to helping those who have reciprocated the generous vibe. Put everyone and everything else on hold for the time being.

Aquarius

There comes a time during every Mercury retrograde when exes resurface. This time, you're the one who's reappearing in the lives of others. Don't be shy! Say "hi" to those you've loved and lost. Just don't be mean to them and start drama over things that happened many years ago.

Pisces