Mercury Is Entering Leo—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Mercury enters Leo on July 27th. And, it won't bring the usual drama your way. This year, Mercury in Leo will bring out a lot of emotions due to the energy brought on by Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus.

You will feel as though your mind is expanding and growing, only to realize that everything that you thought was real was just a fantasy. However, that doesn't mean that you should abandon your beliefs and thoughts, you just have to accept the parts you want and disregard the other information.

Below is your Mercury in Leo horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

It's time for you to get out of your comfort zone and take more risks. You've become rigid and settled into your mundane daily activities, which could use a little bit of spicing up. Embrace your passions and zest for life, Aries. The world is your oyster, enjoy your life.

Taurus

You don't go to the party, the party comes to you. Although you want to go out and boogie with your friends, you're finding that dancing in your pajamas at home with your squad is bringing you more comfort and joy than getting all gussied up for an evening out.

Gemini

Communication is your strong suit. Now, you are finding that others are willing to engage with you in a mature manner and have hard conversations that are important. This will allow you to understand your friends, family, and partner on a deeper level than you ever thought was even possible.

Cancer

It's a great time to discuss ways in which you can pay off existing debts. If you are honest and realistic about your financial situation, then you can create great waves in your cash flow and savings. It'll set the tone for the future of your bank account and wallet.

Leo

Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it's no match for a lion. This won't hinder you from seeking out new ways to understand the world around you. In fact, you'll want to explore more philosophies and attain more knowledge than ever. The world is growing, but so is your mind.

Virgo

Rather than speaking your mind, you're opting to keep your thoughts to yourself. The reason is because all of that messy drama is proving to just create noise. Nothing ever gets accomplished from asserting your well, which is why you are taking a break from speaking up at the moment.

Libra

It's a great time to reconnect with old and new friends. You'll find that your squad is the source of inspiration, as they always give you hope and help you feed your dreams. Say "yes" to the invite when they invite you out for drinks, dinner, or a walk.

Scorpio

It's time for you to ask for a raise at work. Although you may hesitate, remember that there is no better moment to raise your voice in the present. You'll be pleasantly surprised by the response from your boss, even if they aren't able to give you a raise now.

Sagittarius

Engage your mind in researching different views and cultures. You'll find that you find a lot of things extremely fascinating, which will inspire you to do more traveling in the near future. Open your mind and heart to the world at large and all that it has to offer you.

Capricorn

Call upon a trusted friend, family member, or financial advisor who can give you some feedback and advice and how to budget your money. If you ask, they'll give you insight into the best ways to invest your cash, which will prove to be very helpful and extremely lucrative.

Aquarius

It's unlike you to be thirsty all day in your relationships, but you're wanting to engage in communication 24/7. This current shift in your behavior will confuse others, as they're used to you being work-oriented during the day. But, they won't mind your playfulness. In fact, they'll enjoy it.

Pisces