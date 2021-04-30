Mercury in Gemini Is Happening. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Chatty Mercury enters its favorite sign, Gemini, on May 3rd. When Mercury is in Gemini, you can expect to hear and see two different sides to a story, as it's a dualistic sign. Communication will be concise in the air sign and gossip will be plentiful (as Mercury in Gemini likes to spill the tea about matters). And, you'll be wanting to listen and participate in the gossip, too.

Mercury will enter its pre-retrograde zone on May 14th, making the retrograde occur on May 29th and lasting until June 22nd. The post retrograde (retroshade) zone will last until July 7th. This means that the energy of Mercury in Gemini will last for a while. Be prepared to work with the story that begins now until July. Choose the path and direction that you want to take extra carefully.

Below is your Mercury in Gemini horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Be careful not to state impulsive salty sentiments with others that can hurt or cut people you're friends with. If you don't watch what you say, then there is a high-stakes probability that you may create unnecessary drama with those you care about. Use your words wisely, with kindness.

Taurus

You're flirting more than usual by embracing your sensual sentiments and desires. Instead of holding back your need for TLC, you are letting it be known. As long as you are speaking from the heart, then you'll be able to spread love.

Gemini

You are finally thinking and speaking your mind for the world to hear. The good news is that they are finally listening. No one will ignore you; in fact, they are giving you the opportunity and motivation to let your thoughts be known. The world is your oyster now, Gemini.

Cancer

The secrets of others are totally safe with you at the moment, as you're using discretion to be a loyal confidant. The caveat is that there's a twist to this, which means that you're not willing to share your feelings openly. You have clandestine thoughts that you're not sharing, too.

Leo

Right now, you're being less selfish than ever. This means that you're giving your time, energy, and thoughts to humanitarian and charitable endeavors or to your friends. Advocating for people will come naturally to you, as you have a big heart with a lot of love to give to others.

Virgo

Discussing your professional dreams can take your career to new limits and heights. Once you tell your boss about the plans you have for the future, they will want to help you achieve the visions that you've always wanted to attain. Then, you can manifest professional success, abundance, and prosperity.

Libra

You're hungry for knowledge at the moment, which means that your inquisitive mind is wanting to explore new subjects and philosophies. You are evolving and whetting your intellectual palate, allowing you to seek exciting insights that will help you become the smart air sign that you are. Open your mind!

Scorpio

As usual, you are investigating matters to get to the bottom of things (being the true Scorpio that you are). This can create conflicts with others, as you're getting the tea that others aren't necessarily wanting to share about themselves. Let your intuition guide you toward understanding situations and relationships.

Sagittarius

We all know that you love a good debate, but the thin line between argumentative and playful will be tested. Before you take a conversation to the next level and start fighting, be sure that you're wanting to have an intense and direct talk that is heated. Approach with calmness.

Capricorn

Tensions with coworkers may be exposed now, making you wonder who you can trust at work. Share the novel professional visions that you have for the team during the morning office Zoom meeting before they steal them and use them as their own (which can happen if you're not vocal).

Aquarius

If you're thinking about letting the special someone in your life know how much you care, then this is the perfect time to let your sentiments be known. Don't be shy in holding back your feelings. They will welcome your lovely and tender thoughts with an open heart and arms.

Pisces