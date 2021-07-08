Mercury Is Entering Cancer—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Mercury enters Cancer on July 11th and will stay in the cardinal sign until July 27th. When Mercury is in Cancer, it has a subtler approach to communication. Instead of relying on the spoken word, it is more intuitive and emotional based.

Cancer is a mute sign because it belongs to the water element. Therefore, you can expect to struggle with how to express your sentiments over the next few weeks. As long as you speak from the heart and from a truthful perspective, you will thrive.

Below is your Mercury in Cancer horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Your intellect is peeking at the moment, urging you to surround yourself with books and newspapers that allow you to pursue philosophical interests. You may even decide to donate some older books to the library or give them away to make space for new ones that you have recently collected.

Taurus

Gossip may be permeating around your friendship circle and circulating your professional orbit. But that doesn't mean that you're going to participate in the drama and succumb to spreading rumors about people. Others may find that you're very defensive, sensitive, and protective over those who your peers are talking about.

Gemini

Although your mind is known to be extremely flexible, you are going to find that you are unable to veer from one way of thinking. You might be stuck on a singular feeling or a conversation that will make you focus all your energy on, instead of diversifying your interests.

Cancer

You are not one to normally express yourself freely. However, now you are more inclined to discuss your emotions in a quiet and reflective manner. Don't shy away from confrontation if it comes your way. Be open to talking things out, no matter how uncomfortable they may make you feel.

Leo

The focus of the next few weeks will be on embracing your intuition. Instead of talking, you're going to rely on others picking up on your feelings intuitively not verbally. This means that you are going to rely on sentimental and emotional responses from others, which come from the heart.

Virgo

You're attracted to people who make you think. Now, more than ever, though, you are able to use their insights as fuel to help your consciousness evolve and grow. As long as you keep your mind open, you'll be able to transform your thoughts based on the wisdom of your peers.

Libra

It's time to use your verbal abilities to get out of trouble at work. Smooth things over with your boss and colleagues, if you've missed a deadline or two, by sending an email that allows them to feel as though you're being kind and apologetic for your mistakes at work.

Scorpio

You are broadening your horizons by studying new philosophies. This may inspire you to invest in taking an online class that piques your interest. You never know what will help you grow as a person and allow you to understand matters on a deeper level than before. Go for it!

Sagittarius

You're beginning to see that words can hurt and cut. Think twice before asserting and expressing yourself to ensure that your impulsive words aren't upsetting anyone. Not only will this help you create a better dynamic with others, but it will also ensure that everyone walks away from a conversation completely unscathed.

Capricorn

Finding diplomacy in your words will allow you to negotiate matters and situations with ease. This will allow you to connect with your friends and business associates on a better level, as well as allowing you to see their perspectives and make the best deals that you can for everyone.

Aquarius

You're beginning to overthink things way too much. Instead of going over matters and relationships in your head, take a big step back and understand that what's done is done. This way you can move forward without overanalyzing the past and build a better present and future for yourself.

Pisces