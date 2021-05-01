Your May Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign

As we head into Taurus season, you are being called to examine your personal relationships and how you interact socially. Relationships are some of the clearest mirrors you have for reflecting on your patterns of behavior. This month, be aware of what the universe is showing you about yourself through other people.

Below is your May tarotscopes. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Card: Ace of Pentacles (Reversed)

Aries, make sure you are meeting people halfway this month. You may be tempted to turn down an opportunity because it requires a sacrifice but make sure you really consider what you would be giving up. Sometimes the universe knows what we need before we do so try to stay flexible.

Taurus

Card: King of Wands

You're really in your element this month. Not only do you have amazing ideas but you also have the motivation and support from your peers that you need to make it happen. Leadership roles will land on your path out of nowhere but you're fully prepared to take them on. You're on fire!

Gemini

Card: Two of Pentacles (Reversed)

Prioritize your peace, Gemini. Everything does not need to be decided right away so take the time and space you need to find clarity. It may not be in your best interest to seek advice from others this month. The truth will be found through stillness.

Cancer

Card: Five of Cups

This month you feel like you let your emotions get the best of you but that's okay. Feeling into things is your superpower so it's not a matter of being less emotional but of understanding where your emotions come from. Lean on your friends and family for comfort as you work through challenges. They love you and will be eager to support you!

Leo

Card: The World (Reversed)

Leo, don't resist the ending of something. On the other side is the beginning you never knew you needed. As you work on your surrender, things will magically get easier for you. This breakthrough will completely change the way you relate to the world and the people around you.

Virgo

Card: Page of Swords

You have been shown the truth in more ways than one but you still have trouble accepting it. Finding the balance between your mind and your heart will be the best way to see your way forward. A close friend will offer you advice when they don't even know you need it. Trust your intuition, Virgo.

Libra

Card: Temperance

You may feel as if a foundation is crumbling this month but it couldn't be farther from the truth. Just when you feel like giving up on something or someone, the universe will give you the green light to keep going. Perseverance will be a great asset to you this month and your story will inspire many.

Scorpio

Card: Queen of Swords

This month you may experience a lot of miscommunication with the people around you. Understand that the universe is trying to get you to heal your deeper wounds around trust and intimacy. Try not to lash out if someone triggers your wounding and instead, try to see it as an opportunity for growth and reflection.

Sagittarius

Card: Ace of Wands

Your ability to see the positive in situations is the reason you live a life of peace. Someone will be attracted to your upbeat attitude and a beautiful new connection will blossom from there. Remember, light attracts light. Enjoy this fated meeting.

Capricorn

Card: Ace of Cups

There will be a sign of hope in the form of a new romantic connection for you. This person will be very healing to be around because they will be a symbol of the work you've been investing into your heart space. Take the time to enjoy the bliss of getting to know someone new and continue the work of your own healing. There will be lots of adventure in this connection.

Aquarius

Card: Knight of Pentacles

This month you're feeling a little withdrawn and in need of some alone time. Communicate your boundaries to those around you and give yourself what you need. It won't take long for you to recharge your batteries so you'll be back up and running in no time.

Pisces

Card: Five of Wands