Mars Is Entering Virgo—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

It's been two years since this planet has been in this sign.

Mars enters Virgo on July 29th. It's been two years since the action planet has been in the earthy sign, which means that there is a lot to do before Mars moves into Libra on September 14th.

The good news is that you will have moments in which you're able to take on everything and anything that comes before you. The bad news is that Neptune, which is retrograde in Pisces, will oppose Mars on September 2nd and make you feel a little bit stagnant and unable to move freely. This will force you to use your energy wisely, as you will be exhausted towards the back end of this transit and needing to escape from the mundane (which Mars in Virgo loves).

Below is your Mars in Virgo horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

You're on fire, Aries! This is your time to take care of everything that you've been putting on the sidelines and complete all projects that have been left from last season. Your energy will be extremely high, allowing you to take on more work than you thought you could right now.

Taurus

Romance is in the air, but when is it not for you, Taurus? It's a great time to use your charm to finesse a situation or possible romantic partner. If you're in a commitment, it's a wonderful time to re-ignite the spark by doing a fun activity with your S.O.

Gemini

Tensions are brewing at home, which means that it's best for you to leave your dwelling and take a walkabout when situations get sticky. Not only will this lessen the drama you're experiencing, but it will also give you time to clear your head and to squash frustrations.

Cancer

Words can really hurt, but only if you do not use them wisely. Watch out, or you may put your foot in your mouth by accidentally spilling the tea on a well-kept secret or saying things you do not mean in the heat of the moment. Be careful, Cancer!

Leo

Your finances may take a hit, which will make you feel as though you've been personally attacked. This isn't a time to cry over past spending, rather a moment to decide the best ways to invest your money. Create a budget and spend within your limit. Sales are your friend.

Virgo

You are being more assertive than you have in the recent past, which is confusing your partner and friends. Rather than argue for the sake of arguing, look within to find out what the real issue is. This will save you a lot of inner turmoil in the weeks ahead.

Libra

You're choosing to be a lot less confrontational than usual. It's not that you are unwilling to fight for the causes that you believe in, but you were choosing your battles wisely and knowing when to throw in the towel. This will help you create a personal sense of balance.

Scorpio

Now, it's time to level up and be honest about all of the amazing things that you wish to accomplish and achieve. Creating a mood board may be great for manifesting in the upcoming months. It'll help you attain a new set of goals and hopes to achieve your dreams.

Sagittarius

Conflicts are brewing at work, as well as competitiveness with your colleagues. Instead of working at odds with your coworkers, try to create something wonderful together. Not only will you help each other advance, but your bosses will be so thrilled that you were able to work as a team.

Capricorn

Lean into your intuition, instead of relying on logic and practicality. Just because you can't feel things on an earthy level doesn't mean that they don't exist and aren't legit. Your test during this time is to embrace the ethereal and spiritual world. Believe in the impossible, not pragmatism.

Aquarius

For once, you are the one who is in the power position in your relationships. You are calling the shots at this moment and setting the boundaries. Use this to your advantage and create a healthier structure with others that can be conducive and healing for the upcoming weeks ahead.

Pisces