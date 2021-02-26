Mars Is Entering Gemini—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Action planet Mars will be in Gemini from March 3rd to April 23rd. This means that words will have power and force to them. Be careful not to pop off on others and take their impulsive emotional responses with a grain of salt. Think before you speak to avoid conflict. Also, don't take on more than what you can chew; try to create balance instead.

Below is your Mars in Gemini horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Stay clear of pot-stirring. Although you may be tempted to spill the tea and share scandalous secrets that you've heard through the grapevine, it's best to stay clear of it. This can and will come back to haunt you in the future. Karma isn't nice when you hurt others.

Taurus

It's time to get your finances in order. Unfortunately, this means creating a budget (which we know you hate doing). Instead of ordering in, make your own home-cooked meals. Hone in the lavish and indulgent spending. Make purchases that aren't too spendy and align with your current financial situation.

Gemini

Your moods will shift throughout the upcoming weeks, as well as your energy levels. You may feel the need to spend time by yourself away from others. Seeking solitude to quiet your mind will help you unwind. Implement boundaries with friends and family. Let them know you need alone time.

Cancer

Most of the time you don't like expressing your feelings to those who you don't feel comfortable with. Now is no different. But, you're trying to speak up a little bit more and let people know how you feel when they upset you. Take baby steps toward asserting your voice.

Leo

Jealousies within friendships may surface now. You're finally seeing the truth about the intentions of your peers, which is making you second-guess the relationship. Although you will be tempted to argue your points with them and stand up for yourself, it's not worth arguing with people who aren't apologetic.

Virgo

You are putting all of your energy into work. The caveat is that you are giving little time to personal matters because you're lending so much attention to professional ventures. If you take a step back from work, you can find balance that works for you to center your life.

Libra

Be upfront and honest with your friends. Instead of playing games and being indirect, stand incertitude and veracity. This will allow others to see that you are 100 percent legit and real. Even if it creates issues with others, at least you will know that you chose the high road.

Scorpio

Have you had a difficult time establishing boundaries in your relationship? After all, you give a lot of TLC and kindness to others. Now you can become aware of a need for clearer limits with those you care about and ensure that no one takes your kindness for granted again.

Sagittarius

PSA: There may be a lot of problems within your interpersonal relationships. Love will prove to be extra challenging, which can create arguments due to inner frustrations. Word of advice: You don't have to have the last word to win an argument. Sometimes not having the last word is powerful.

Capricorn

Your vibe is at a high, pushing you to give your day-to-day activities a lot of energy. Instead of giving your all to ensuring that errands get done, take time and do something nice for yourself. Treat yourself to a hot and relaxing bath to melt away stresses.

Aquarius

Your heart is bursting with love at the moment, making you seek out those who you can share your affections with. If you're in a relationship, watch out for over-expressing your sentiments before you love bomb your crush/S.O. and make them second-guess their emotions due to your intense feels.

Pisces