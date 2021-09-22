Have a "M" Line on Your Palm? A Psychic Explains Exactly What This Means

One scroll through Instagram and TikTok will quickly show you just how popular spiritual practices and pursuits have become. From astrology, crystal healing, and tarot to reiki and palmistry, society is proving to have something of an obsession with these old-school spiritual techniques.

As intrigued as we are by all of these transcendental practices, we're here to focus on palm reading. After all, how cool is it that the natural line formation on your hands could actually have an underlying meaning? Better yet, that the lines could actually help you understand your past and inform your future?

"Palm reading is a great way to find out more about yourself and your future," Eva White, a 4th generation psychic, spiritualist, and healer from Psychics1on1, a digital platform that connects people with new-age healers around the world, tells HelloGiggles. "When the dominant palm is read, the main lines can tell you your strengths and weaknesses." And when the lines form into an M? Well, that's a whole other story.

Fascinated? Keep reading to find out what the lines mean on your hand and if you have an "M" line on your palm.

Palm reading guide:

According to White, there's the head line, love line, and life line. While the Head line represents your mental traits and personality, White says the love line shows your emotional traits and the expectation of your relationships, and the life line shows what to expect in health and longevity of life.

As far as placement goes, the life line is the long, arched line extending from above your thumb to below it, effectively sectioning it off. The head line is the straight diagonal line just above the life line, which extends down toward the outside of your hand. The love line (or heart line) is the curved line just above that, stretching from below your forefinger to below your pinky.

Then there's the fate line, which spans down the center of your palm and represents intuition and, according to White, shows you're an old soul. "But not everyone has one," she shares. It's the fate line that connects that head, love, and life line to create the letter M on your palm, which leads to...

m line, palm reading Credit: Getty Images

What does an "M" on your palm mean?

"When the head line, heart line, life line, and fate line connect, it can create the look of an "M" and means you are blessed with good fortune," White says. "It's also a sign of strong intuition and creativity, as well as determination and career growth."

While these are all good things, White says that folks with M palms also face their struggles. "The M can also mean you tend to overthink or multi-task throughout your life and that can be exhausting," she says. "But having both palms with an M will suggest great results coming from your efforts."

What if there's no "M" line?

Even if you feel intuitive and creative, you might not have an M on your palm. "Having the letter M formation on your palm is a bit uncommon," White says, noting that it's a rare symbol. "If you do not have an M shape on your palm, no hard feelings... you can still have great traits in your personality, as well as your own type of 'good luck,' based on the length and depth of your lines."