Here's Libra's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

This fire sign might be your soulmate, while you and this water sign are better off as friends.

It's no coincidence that the beginning of "cuffing season" also happens to be the start of Libra season. Libras are innately flirtatious and one of the most romantic signs of the zodiacs, which means they'll be most excited to cuddle up near a bonfire with someone special. However, just because they value relationships doesn't mean they'll fall in love with just anyone. Libras thrive on having a healthy and harmonious life, which means they'll need a romantic partner that can balance them out.

To figure out which signs Libras will gravitate to the most, we reached out to HelloGiggles' resident astrologer, Lisa Stardust. Ahead, we list the most (and least) compatible signs that will be the moon to Libra's sun.

1. Libra and Aries

The saying "opposites attract" has never been more true for this air and fire sign. According to Stardust, Aries' hot and fiery nature is just what Libras need to explore their adventurous side. "The very balanced, fair Libra may find Aries' hot-blooded nature intentionally tips their scales for a thrill at times," she says.

2. Libra and Taurus

Because both of these signs are ruled by the planet Venus, Stardust says they share similar food and romantic sentiments. That said, Libra's tendency to be critical can cause tensions to arise, but as long as they work on communication, the couple will thrive. "They need to learn to communicate clearly in tough times," says Stardust.

3. Libra and Gemini

"Libra is in wonderment of Gemini's intelligence, and Gemini feels valued by Libra," says Stardust. This mutual appreciation allows this couple to bring out the best in one another.

4. Libra and Cancer

Libra and Cancer are two cardinal signs that place strong value on their relationships, making them a good fit for one another.

libra-compatibility Credit: Getty Images

5. Libra and Leo

These two signs inspire each other in ways that will make them have a long-lasting relationship. "Libra loves the lion's loyal nature and commitment to social justice, which makes this pair an excellent one for joining forces and committing their massive energy to work on important causes in their community and the world," says Stardust.

6. Libra and Virgo

Virgo's timid tendencies can cause insecurities and questions to pop up in their relationship with Libra. "Libra finds Virgo to be quiet and possibly even secretive, leaving them with paranoid thoughts about whether their Virgo lover is loyal," says Stardust. Ultimately, these two will only work if they prioritize honest and open communication.

7. Libra and Libra

Put two Libras together and it's nothing but good vibes. They'll understand each other's need for a healthy, balanced relationship. "Flirty fun and good times allow this pair to stay harmoniously balanced with each other and keep the peace at all times with justice and love," says Stardust.

8. Libra and Scorpio

Scorpios are confident, passionate, and emotionally intense. When paired with Libra's even-keeled nature, it can cause a bit of friction. "Libra relies on Scorpio for a confidence boost, often crying to their dependable cosmic neighbor when they need support and guidance," says Stardust. This constant state of admiration and neediness in a romantic relationship can be borderline toxic, if it gets out of hand.

9. Libra and Sagittarius

While these two may not be a match made in heaven, they'll be great friends and learn from one another. "Mostly friendly and flirty, this pair connects naturally, conversing about a variety of different topics without arguing," says Stardust. Libra can expand their horizons and perspective within this friendly relationship.

10. Libra and Capricorn

"These two inspire visions of a peaceful existence in each other," says Stardust. They feel comfortable with each other and wouldn't want to ruin that bond, which is why they both may be reluctant to dive into a romantic relationship with each other.

11. Libra and Aquarius

Libra's loving tendencies can overwhelm cool-natured Aquarius, causing them to take a step back, says Stardust. This will throw off Libra's emotional balance, which is a major dealbreaker for them.

12. Libra and Pisces