Jupiter Is Entering Pisces. Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13th and will be in the mystical water sign until July 28th—only to move back into Pisces on December 28th onwards into 2022 (where it will retrograde in and out of Pisces). This is a moment of restoring faith and being at one with the universe. Also, believing in oneself. Your beliefs will be strengthened, as well as your ability to be compassionate to others.

Below is your Jupiter in Pisces horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Think of this time of solitude as a blessing in disguise. Not only will you be able to take care of everything that crosses your path, but you'll be able to win at every endeavor. Nothing will stand in your way of success, as you're now protected by the universe.

Taurus

People are wanting to hook you up with opportunities, due to your reputation and skills. With your networking abilities on point, you can attain greatness without a hitch. This will allow you to reach new heights within your goals and will help you find yourself in a wonderful work position.

Gemini

Work opportunities are pouring in, making you feel very blessed in your career. Before taking everything on, decipher the best gig with an open mind. What looks good on paper may not be what you want to do in the long run. Be careful before making a professional decision.

Cancer

Inspiration is key to finding your place in the world. While you may look within or to outside sources, it's important to be content with what you have. Yes, you don't have everything you want. But, that does not mean you can't attain it soon. You will. Trust the process.

Leo

Financial matters are coming to a head, as your overspending is finally catching up with you. Curtail your frivolous habits and be cognizant of the amount of cash you are releasing from your bank account. Stop being super generous with others and yourself. Sales and budgets are your friends now.

Virgo

The close relationships in your life are important to you, but you're finding that many of them aren't worthwhile anymore. Your heart is opening to others and people are giving you extra adoration at the moment. However, you're being more selective as to whom you invest energy and love in.

Libra

You have many standards when it comes to people that you're in business with. The catch is that they may not be as honest and transparent as you would like. All the frustration will end with you opting out of some opportunities in order to maintain a moral high ground.

Scorpio

Romance and creativity are in the air, allowing you to seek new heights around such sentiments. The only downfall is that you may be having such a wonderful time enjoying life, those mundane activities will fall to the wayside. Try to keep yourself grounded to maintain balance in life.

Sagittarius

You may be feeling stifled by your current living situation and in the mood for more space. Consider moving to a new place or location that gives you spiritual and emotional fulfillment, rather than settling based on finances and circumstances. This will be beneficial and fulfilling in the long run.

Capricorn

Making connections seems effortless at the moment, as others are being drawn to you. The lesson is to value those who you are meeting and to not seek them for cache or status. Learning to appreciate others is a mindset that you'll be forced to understand during this cosmic transit.

Aquarius

You have not been focusing on money or material wealth. But, your fortune is coming to you. As long as you appreciate the abundant gifts of the universe by practicing the law of attraction, you can attain major blessings and gifts from the material realm over the next several months.

Pisces