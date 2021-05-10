A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Make Moon Water, According to an Astrologer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There truly is no better way to embrace the martial energies of the universe than through a detoxing moon bath. This can be traced thousands of years back to Ayurveda medicine, so there is something to using the potent energy of the moon and water to heal the body and spirit. After all, we are 60% water and the moon can cause tides to occur in the ocean. So, it makes sense that it has a huge impact on us.

But if you're never taken a moon bath before, don't fret. As an astrologer, I provided info on how to take a moon bath and the kind of ingredients you'll need to get. Scroll below to see what you'll need to do for your next full or new moon bath.

Full or new moon bath recipe:

What you'll need:

A bottle, bowl, or container of room temperature tap water.

Fresh lavender, chamomile, mint, or rose.

An amethyst, clear quartz, citrine, or rose quartz crystal.

Epsom salt or pink Himalayan salt.

Journal and a pen.

A pot.

A white or silver candle.

Relaxing music.

How to make moon water:

Step 1: Place water under the moon.

First, you'll need to make moon water. Fill a bottle, bowl, or container with room temperature tap water. (There is no need to use fancy bottled water for this lunar project.) Then, place the bottle of water outside or by the window under the moon for 24 hours. It's best to start this the day before a full moon or on the day of the full moon. If you're stumped as to when this monthly luminary occurs, check out this lunar calendar.

You can make moon water during a new moon; however, full moons are a time of relaxation and reflection. The best time to unwind is under a full moon because it's a great time to honor the beauty and wonder of the moon. During this time, the moon is at its maximum potency, as it's lighting up the sky while urging you to meditate and look within.

Now that the water is energized under the full moon, you should label it by writing down the date. Also, be sure to label the sign that the moon is on that day to the notes on the bottle or in your book of shadows (a witch's journal to note personal magical endeavors). If the moon is in Gemini, you may want to add different herbs or crystals than if the moon is in Cancer. For a list of the Moon signs, click here.

Step 2: Charge moon water and crystals at the same time.

At the same time that you're making moon water, you may want to charge your crystals under the moon as well. Some people like to place the crystals in the water or leave them to the side. You're the witch who's crafting the spell, so this part is totally up to you. There is no right or wrong way to do this. Personally, I love using amethyst for protection and relaxation, clear quartz for healing, rose quartz for self-love, and citrine to rev up my confidence. If you don't want to use these crystals, you don't have to. They are just the ones that I recommend. Plus, all of these crystals can be placed in water, unlike selenite and moonstone, which are crystals that are aligned with the moon but can't get wet.

Step 3. Put flowers, herbs, or salts into your moon water.

Now that you've made moon water and charged your crystals, the real work begins. Take the moon water and put it in a pot on the stove. Put the flowers or herbs that you like in the pot. Again, I personally like calming flowers like roses for love, lavender for calm, chamomile for purification, and mint to restore the body. Add one cup of Epsom salt or pink Himalayan salt to cleanse the auric field. Make sure the water comes to a boil. Then, turn the burner off and let the pot sit on the stove until the temperature cools down.

When the water reaches room temperature, you can steep it with a strainer into a bowl to ensure that the remains or fragments of the herbs and flowers don't find their way into your moon bath. You just want the properties in the water. When you're done, place this to the side for the time being.

Step 4. Set your moon water intention.

Set your intention by writing down what you want to bring into your life and what you wish to release. You can write them down in a journal, too. Take a white or silver candle (these are colors aligned with the moon). Meditate on your goals as you light the candles. Be sure to practice fire safety and don't leave a lit candle unattended.

Step 5. Play sensual and smoothing music.

Put on sensual and smooth tunes for you to unwind to in the bath. Your playlist should be similar to your manifestations and intentions. For instance, if you're wanting to break up with someone, then songs about healing after love are great. To bring in love, songs about finding a new love will help in attaining your magical visions.

Step 6. Draw a bath or take a shower.

Next, draw the bath. If you don't have a bathtub, then a shower will do. Once you've drawn the bath, pour the bowl of the ingredients into the tub. If you're taking a shower, pour this over your shoulders and down your body. Take the crystals and place them in the shower or bathtub. Let their energies heal you. You can also place the crystals over your crown chakra or heart chakra while you bathe.